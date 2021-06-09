9 garden features that can double your home’s value

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to renovations that add value to your home, don’t forget your garden. In fact, the outside of your home can be just as important as the inside when you’re improving your property.

According to Jade Shaw of MyToolShed, having a stylish, comfortable outdoor space is going to be more important than ever this year: “As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, having space outside where homeowners can entertain is going to be in high demand over the coming months”.

The DIY experts at MyToolShed have put together suggestions for nine garden features that can significantly increase the value of your home.

1. Add a hot tub

At the top of the list of outdoor investments to make is adding a hot tub. According to Post Office Money, adding a Jacuzzi or hot tub to your garden will cost you around £6,000 but can increase the value of your home by an average of 27%.

Aside from garden landscaping, this is the outdoor improvement that provides the best return.

2. Build a swimming pool

Considering the changeable weather in the UK, you wouldn’t think a pool is that big an advantage here. But research shows that building one can increase your home’s value by 22%. Keep in mind that a pool is a bigger investment and can cost around £30,000 to build.

3. Add a conservatory

A number of garden renovations add around 10% to the value of your home, but conservatories are a beloved staple in UK homes. Adding one will not only make your home more valuable but it’s also something you’ll use a lot while still living there.

4. Deck it out

Decks have become much-wanted home improvements. They provide an outside space for summer days and fun under the sun.

With an estimated value increase of 10%, it’s a worthwhile investment and one that you’ll certainly enjoy in the meantime.

5. Replace windows with bi-folding doors

As far as remodels go, this one might require some restructuring. Depending on how your home is built, you might need to get rid of a wall or replace a number of windows. But the biggest advantage of bi-folding doors is that when open, they allow the indoor/outdoor of your home to flow, increasing the feeling of space.

Putting in bi-folding doors could increase the value of your home by 5% to 10%.

6. Repaint the outside of your home

The outside of your home is the first thing potential buyers will see. So, if you’re considering selling your home in the future, this can offer a significant return-on-investment of up to 5%. This is a particularly important renovation if your paint is peeling or the exterior of your house looks ‘tired’.

7. Add a garden building

You can increase your home’s value by at least 5% by adding a small building or structure in your garden. This could be a beautiful enclosed gazebo, a wooden room that can double as a garden office or even a shed or storage place.

8. Weatherproof your home from the outside

Adding a weatherproof coating to the outside of your home can cost as much as £5,000, so it’s not a small expense. However, it can not only increase your home value by about 3.6% but also save you money.

Depending on the type of coating you choose, you can also increase the insulation of your home, protect the walls from water damage and prevent other types of damage.

9. Install a firepit

Firepits are a relatively new feature in UK gardens, but they’re quickly becoming popular. They don’t have to cost much, they’re easy to set up and they’re valuable on cool evenings. While they only provide a value increase of around 1.2%, they’re a fun addition and you can recoup the money when selling your property.

