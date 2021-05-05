8 tips to save on energy using your garden

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that you can save on energy bills just by making some changes to your garden layout? According to research by Boiler Plan, a well-landscaped garden won’t just increase your home’s value, it’ll also help you cut your energy bills. So, here’s a rundown of eight simple changes you can make to your garden to save money on utilities this year.

1. Choose low-maintenance plants

Let’s start with the easiest tip: be strategic about the plants you use. Many conifers, climbers, shrubs and perennials don’t need much water at all to grow, so they’re low-maintenance and energy-efficient thanks to low water consumption.

Are you new to gardening and not sure which plants to choose? Ask your local garden centre for advice.

2. Group plants strategically

If you want to save on energy, It’s not just about which plants you buy. It’s about where you plant them, too.

Group plants together that bloom at different times of the year. Each plant consumes less water that way, and you won’t need to water the garden so often.

Here’s another top tip for saving on water bills: use a watering can rather than a hose or sprinkler. You’ll waste less water this way.

3. Plant trees

According to Boiler Plan’s research, large trees around the home can help you save up to 25% on your energy bills. Why? Because they help to divert cool air away from your home in the winter, and they keep your garden shaded in the summer. As a result, you’re less likely to turn on the heating or the air conditioning.

If you don’t have any tall trees growing naturally, then you can always plant some smaller, fast-growing trees yourself.

4. Use LED lights

Whether you’re lighting the patio or the driveway, choose LED lights. Not only do they last longer than traditional lights, but you can save up to £3 per year on your energy bills for every bulb you switch. While this might not sound like much, the costs add up if you’re running multiple lights outside!

Maximise your savings by replacing every bulb in your house with LED lighting – you could save up to £40 a year this way.

5. Move the garden fridge

Do you have a garden bar with an outdoor fridge? If so, keep it somewhere shaded.

A fridge needs to work harder to stay cool if it’s exposed to direct sunlight, so keep your garden bar sheltered at all times. If it’s a portable mini fridge, bring it inside or keep it in the garage when you’re not using it outdoors.

6. Switch to electric heating

A heater can make it easier to sit outdoors in the evening, which is especially important right now while we’re still socially distancing. So, rather than using a gas heater, buy an electric heater. They use less energy overall, which helps you save on energy consumption in the long run.

Want to keep your costs really low? Opt for blankets instead!

7. Erect a fence

Just like tall trees, fences can offer some protection against the elements. So, although you need to pay to buy the materials and install the fence, it could be a long-term way to save on energy bills.

The best part? A fence makes your garden look tidier and more landscaped, which could potentially boost your home’s value if you decide to sell your house later.

8. Build a porch

Again, a porch costs money to build, but consider it an investment in your home. Porches can add insulation to your home, according to Boiler Plan, which helps to stop warm air escaping during the winter months.

If it’s warmer inside the home, you’ll be less likely to turn up the central heating, which helps you save money on energy bills.

Save money on energy bills

While your garden’s probably not the first place you think of when it comes to saving money on utilities, it’s actually a great place to start.

Finally, don’t forget to shop around every now and then to ensure you’re getting the best deals on your utilities.

