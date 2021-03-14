6 surprising facts about money that will leave your head spinning

Image source: Getty Images.

Share this page:



Here’s a well-known fact about money: we all need it. We earn it, we spend it, we save it. Money has been an intrinsic part of our lives for thousands of years – sometimes with very funny and unexpected consequences.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Here are some surprising facts about money that will have you looking at your banknotes in a completely new light.

1. There’s a reason your money smells

No, you’re not crazy. It’s a fact that money has a distinctive aroma. But where exactly does it come from? Simply put, the smell of money is the result of a combination of volatile organic chemicals present in the special paper and the ink used to print money.

The smell is distinctive enough that dogs can be trained to recognise it to catch people travelling with too much cash.

2. Sterling is the most counterfeited currency

According to the Great American Coin Company, the British pound is counterfeited more often than the dollar and a lot more frequently than the Euro.

This isn’t a new phenomenon either. Apparently, people have been forging British banknotes for a very long time. During the Second World War, the Nazis even had a plan to drop counterfeit British notes over England in an effort to destabilise the economy, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

3. It is legal to burn money … but only sometimes

If you’ve heard that burning money is illegal, that fact is only partially right. If you burn money completely – as in, all the way into ashes – then you’re fine. However, it is illegal in the UK to deface money, and that includes partially burning banknotes. This is because partially destroyed banknotes can end up back in circulation even though they’re no longer legal.

Invest up to £20,000 tax free – before 6th April Would-be investors could make a big tax saving by taking advantage of the annual ISA allowance before it resets. A stocks and shares ISA allows tax-free investments of up to £20,000 each year. If you’re looking to learn more, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top ISA providers. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

4. The Chinese invented paper money

Coins have been around for a long time, but paper money is a relatively new thing.

It was used first in 7th century China among merchants only. By the 11th century, it was being widely used because a copper shortage made it difficult to produce enough coins. In fact, even Marco Polo was accepting the equivalent to very early paper money in the 1300s.

Paper currency didn’t appear in Europe until 500 years later. Sweden was the first country to use it in 1661.

5. You can play a vinyl record with the new £5 note

How’s that for a fascinating fact about money? The new £5 note is made of polymer, a thin plastic material that lasts much longer than regular paper money.

Because of its composition, the edges of the banknote are sharp enough that it can replace a stylus needle.

6. It’s possible to get £1 million banknotes

Technically speaking, you would have to be a bank to have access to them, but £1 million notes are available. In fact, for financial institutions with a big enough net worth, it’s even possible to get £100 million notes.

Neither note is actually in general circulation, but they are regularly deposited in the bank of England by commercial banks in Scotland and Northern Ireland to back up everyday notes.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up