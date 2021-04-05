6 places to buy cheap home gym equipment

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



There is never a bad time to start a new fitness regime. And if you need equipment, limited funds needn’t be a problem. Read on for a list of retailers selling cheap home gym equipment.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the biggest marketplaces in the world with an exhaustive list of suppliers. You can use it to buy anything from simple hand weights to a complete home workout station.

One big advantage of using this website is that you can search for specific equipment at different price points. An important feature if you’re on a budget.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Decathlon

This is one of the largest sporting goods retailers globally, with more than 1,600 stores in 57 countries and regions. It’s best known for its retail stores, but it also has an online presence.

Decathlon is a one-stop shop for all things sports and fitness related. It sells equipment for a wide range of sports – anything from football to horse riding, skiing and even scuba diving.

It sells a wide range of cheap home gym equipment at affordable prices. This includes free weights, kettlebells, gym benches and studio bikes.

Argos

Using the Argos website, you can select its ‘Sports & Leisure’ category which gives you access to all of its fitness-related products.

This includes everything from exercise bikes to free weights and sportswear.

Sports Direct

Sports Direct currently has 420 stores in the UK but also has a website. It sells merchandise from well-known brands including Adidas, Nike, Puma and Dunlop.

This retailer tends to focus more on sportswear, trainers and accessories such as sports bags. It does have a selection of cheap home gym equipment, but its selection is small when compared to other retailers.

Gorilla Sports

This is an online retailer only, but it has an impressive selection of fitness equipment. Its main aim is to provide quality equipment at affordable prices.

It tends to focus on the type of equipment you would find in a local gym. That includes a variety of free weights, weight bags and medicine balls, exercise mats, and it even has weighted vests.

You can also buy a selection of sportswear and accessories such as sports bags and baseball caps. If you fancy something more professional, it has free-standing work stations such as weight benches and studio bikes.

Invest up to £20,000 tax free – before 6th April Would-be investors could make a big tax saving by taking advantage of the annual ISA allowance before it resets. A stocks and shares ISA allows tax-free investments of up to £20,000 each year. If you’re looking to learn more, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top ISA providers. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

Powerhouse Fitness

Powerhouse fitness only has nine retail stores nationwide, but thanks to its website you can select from more than 6,000 fitness-related products.

It has a selection of inexpensive gym equipment including kettlebells, dumbbells and weighted balls. If you are into boxing or martial arts it also has an impressive selection of gloves, pads and shields which are reasonably priced.

Take home

If you are considering purchasing cheap home gym equipment, it’s worth taking your time. There are many forms of exercise that don’t require equipment in their basic form.

It’s better to start a fitness regime before buying equipment, so can find out what type of exercise appeals to you. You will be less likely to purchase equipment that you then stop using due to lack of interest.

Check out our article on inexpensive home gym ideas.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up