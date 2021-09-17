5 tips for finding your next job as vacancies in the UK soar past 1 million for first time on record

Image source: Getty Images

It’s a fact that thousands of people in the UK lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. If you are currently out of work or looking to make a career move, the good news is that job vacancies in the UK are rising.

Here’s a brief overview of the current job vacancy situation in the country and some useful tips to help you land a new role.

How many job vacancies are there in the UK?

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of job vacancies in the UK rose by 35.2% between June and August to hit 1,034,000.

This is the first time that the number of vacancies has passed the million mark since official records began. Vacancies are now 249,000 above pre-pandemic levels.

According to the ONS figures, all industries experienced growth in job vacancies. The accommodation and food services sector, which includes hotels, restaurants and pubs, has seen the most growth (75.4%).

Does a rise in job vacancies mean it’s easier to get a job?

Not necessarily.

The rise in job vacancies is certainly welcome news for those looking for work. It undoubtedly means there are more opportunities out there. But remember that statistics are only part of the picture. You must still get out there, actively search for job vacancies, apply and ultimately prove that you are the right person for the job.

How can you improve your chances of finding a job?

Here are five tips to boost your chances of landing a job.

1. Tailor your CV to the job application

If you are looking for a job, it’s very easy to create a single CV and then send it out with every application. This is not a particularly effective way to get an interview. Employers can tell when applicants have done their research and tailored their CV to the job.

A tailored CV is more effective at showing how you meet the requirements of particular job vacancies and increases your chances of getting an interview.

Tailoring may include, but is not limited to:

Adjusting your work objectives to reflect what a prospective employer is looking for

Customising your list of qualifications based on the skills or requirements described in the job posting

Including search-optimised keywords or industry-specific terminology throughout your CV that match those in the job posting

2. Highlight your accomplishments

Don’t sell yourself short when applying for job vacancies. Clearly list any accomplishments and any attributes you think set you apart from others. This can massively increase your odds of landing the job.

3. Tap into your network

Networking is an important element of the job process. You should always be looking to grow your personal network. Talking with others can help you learn more about your areas of interest and make you aware of unpublished job vacancies.

Don’t be afraid to let people in your network know that you are looking for a job. If possible, try to build contacts with other unemployed people or people in your field who are looking for work so that you can share success strategies.

4. Consider job vacancies offering remote working

When looking for work, don’t limit yourself to local options or job vacancies that require you to go to an office. The pandemic has massively changed the way we approach work. It’s forced many companies to embrace the option of remote work. And if you get a job that you can do from home, it could save you time and money.

5. Learn to adapt and be flexible

Some sectors have recovered from the pandemic faster than others, resulting in more job vacancies in those sectors. If you are having problems finding jobs in your field, consider being flexible and looking for something in another field.

Being flexible could also mean taking a part-time job or a temporary position if you cannot find a full-time one. You can then use the position to build your skills and experience while continuing to look for better job vacancies.

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.