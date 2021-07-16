5 summer energy saving tips

Image source: Getty Images

Energy saving might not be the first thing on your mind right now, especially as you try to enjoy the warm days of summer. But the warmer months are a great time to work on reducing your energy consumption. By the time the more expensive winter months come around, you’ll have a better handle on where to trim expenses.

Boiler Plan has put together five energy-saving tips you can start putting into practice this summer to save money all year long.

1. Turn your boiler on during the summer

We know – it seems crazy to have the heat on, even for a few minutes, on warmer days. But according to Boiler Plan, not using your boiler for long periods of time can cause it to seize up. At worst, this might end up requiring you to buy a new boiler, which can cost up to £3,600.

Just turning yours on for 10 to 15 minutes every week should be enough to keep it running smoothly all year long. While turning on your boiler won’t necessarily save you money right away, it can certainly do just that in the long run.

2. Take advantage of solar power for maximum energy saving

Powering your entire property with solar panels might be too big an investment. But that doesn’t mean you cannot take advantage of energy-saving solar power in smaller ways.

Solar-powered garden or window lights are an easy way to save a few pennies on your electric bill. You can also buy phone chargers, battery chargers and security cameras that operate on solar power.

3. Move your fridge away from direct sunlight

“This may sound odd, but you need to make sure your fridge and freezers aren’t in areas with direct sunlight or in a room that gets very hot – then they don’t have to work so hard, and therefore you’re saving on your bills”, according to Boiler Plan.

If moving them isn’t possible, get some nice, thick curtains to cover your kitchen windows and keep the sun out. For some added energy-saving power, make sure your freezer is full. A half-empty freezer actually has to work harder to keep the temperature down. Instead, Boiler Plans recommends stocking up on plenty of ice cream over the summer.

4. Cut your shower down by just one minute

A single minute under the shower uses up an average of 13 litres of water. Shower for one minute less and you’ll be saving a significant amount of energy and money. You can also increase the savings by turning the water temperature down just a couple of degrees.

If you tend to lose track of time once you get in the shower, use your kitchen timer. Just set it for five or six minutes and be ready to get out once it goes off. Or pick a song you love that’s the right length. Once the music is up, so is your shower.

5. Maximise airflow any way you can

If it’s cooler (or even the same temperature) outside than inside, open all your windows. The airflow will cool down the entire property without costing you anything. If the air outside is cool, you can also place a small fan in front of the window facing in to push some of that fresh air inside faster.

Boiler Plan also recommends turning your fans anti-clockwise. “If you have ceiling fans, a good idea is to turn your fan anti-clockwise, which pushes air downward and creates a stronger draft – keeping you cooler for longer.”

About the author Diana Bocco Diana is a writer specialising in debt repayment, savings, and personal investments. Her work has also appeared on MSN Money, Inc. Magazine, and Yahoo! Finance.