2.3 million overcharged BT customers could receive up to £500 each in compensation

Were you a BT customer between 2015 and 2018? You could seek compensation for alleged overcharging. Here’s what you should know.

What’s the BT case all about?

The Collective Action on Land Lines (CALL) claims that BT overcharged millions of landline customers between 2015 and 2018, and it’s seeking compensation on behalf of affected individuals.

How does a claim like this work? Well, Justin Le Patourel, CALL’s founder, is representing 2.3 million customers in what’s called a ‘class action’ claim. A class action allows one person to bring a claim on behalf of multiple individuals, and the competition appeal tribunal (CAT) recently gave the action the go-ahead. This means that unless BT settles the case, a court will hear the claim and give its judgment at a future date.

Who can claim compensation?

Not all BT customers can claim through the class action. It comes down to which BT package you were on, and when.

Landline-only customers between October 2015 and April 2018.

Unbundled customers between October 2015 and now (but not if you bundled your services into a discounted package)

It’s okay if you’re still a customer – you don’t need to leave BT to make a claim.

There are some eligibility exceptions, though. For example, you can’t claim as a landline-only customer if you also had a broadband package elsewhere. You can read the full eligibility criteria on CALL’s FAQs page.

Can I claim if I used my landline for business calls?

It depends.

You can’t claim if you had a business landline service.

Have you had a landline-only package since October 2015 that you use for some business calls? You can claim unless an exception applies.

As you’ll see, the timeline is a little different for eligible landline customers.

If you’re in any doubt about your eligibility, contact CALL.

How much compensation could BT customers claim?

Affected BT customers could claim up to £500 in compensation if the case is successful. It all depends on how long you were a customer.

For example, if you were a BT landline-only customer for the whole period between October 2015 and April 2018, you can claim more than someone who was a customer for a few months during that period.

How do customers join the class action?

Here’s the best part – you don’t need to do anything right now! Eligible customers are automatically part of the class action. So, just keep an eye on the CALL website for further updates. If the case is successful, you might need to provide further information or confirm your details to get your compensation.

You don’t need to pay any money to join the action. It doesn’t cost you anything.

If you don’t want to claim compensation, you can opt out. CALL will set up a process for this. Register with them to find out more.

When could I get my compensation?

Well, it all depends on how quickly the case moves forward. If BT settles, then compensation could be available in the coming months. However, if BT won’t settle, then it could be a year or longer before a court hears the case. CALL will keep you updated on how everything is progressing if you register online.

Takeaway

Class actions are an increasingly popular way for customers to save money when holding companies to account. However, these actions can take a long time to settle, so if you are suffering from financial hardship in the meantime, contact an organisation like Citizens Advice for help.

Not sure whether you’re eligible for the BT class action? Contact the CALL team and they’ll give you more information.

About the author Jennifer Laird Jennifer is a writer specialising in debt, personal banking, and small business finance.