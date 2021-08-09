11 UK days out that cost a family of four £25 or less

Image source: Getty Images.

According to research by Monese, 65% of parents worry about how much it costs to keep kids occupied during the holidays. But don’t worry – there’s no need for UK days out to break the bank. To help you entertain your kids this summer, here are 11 budget-friendly day trip ideas you can enjoy for £25 or less.

Free UK days out

Monese compiled some research here and yes, it’s really possible to have a great day out for free in the UK! Here are some ideas to inspire your next day trip with the family while you save money.

1. Sherwood Forest, Nottingham

Bring the magic of Robin Hood to life with a trip to Sherwood Forest! It’s free to visit (parking is £4), and once you’re done exploring, you can check out the nearby attractions in the historic and quaint village of Edwinstowe.

2. Natural History Museum, London

Get up close to some natural treasures at this famous London museum. From insects to dinosaurs, this museum is a great day out in the UK! There’s a timed entry system in place, though, so book your free tickets online before you travel.

3. Northern Ireland War Memorial, Belfast

Learn more about the impact of WWII on Northern Ireland by visiting this exhibit. Educational, fun and free – what could be better? It’s open every Saturday and you can book your free slot online.

4. National Roman Legion Museum, Newport

Take your kids on an interactive journey through Roman history for a great UK day out! Although it’s free to enter and enjoy the exhibits, you must book in advance for social distancing reasons.

5. Harry Potter Tour, Edinburgh

Do you have Harry Potter fans in the family? Treat them to a magical tour. It’s free and it runs daily from the Royal Mile, but you should book a seat beforehand.

Cheap UK days out

If you can afford a paid UK day out or two this summer, here are places a family of four can visit for £25 or less.

1. Anglo-Saxon Village, Suffolk

This stunning spot in Suffolk is an incredible reconstruction of a real Anglo-Saxon village dating back to AD 420. It’s great value at only £16 for a family ticket, but groups must book in advance of their visit.

2. Stratford-Upon-Avon Butterfly Farm, Warwickshire

It’s only £24.75 for a family ticket to visit one of the UK’s largest ranges of tropical butterflies! You need to book in advance, and a visit lasts up to about 90 minutes. There’s plenty to see nearby afterwards, including the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

3. Macduff Marine Aquarium, Macduff

Looking for an aquatic day out in the UK? Check out the Macduff Marine Aquarium. It’s £22.85 for a family ticket, and feedings take place daily for kids to watch.

4. Wales Ape and Monkey Sanctuary, Swansea

The Ape and Monkey Sanctuary cares for unwanted primates and other animals in need of a home. It’s £25 for a family ticket to explore the sanctuary, but you must book in advance due to social distancing guidelines.

5. Rabbit Farm, Gwynedd, Wales

At the Rabbit Farm, children aged 3+ can feed and handle rabbits, guinea pigs, lambs and ponies! It’s only £5 for an adult ticket and £4.50 for kids, which is good value as far as UK days out go. And there’s no need to book in advance.

6. Beaumaris Castle, Wales

The last of the royal fortresses created by Edward I in Wales, Beaumaris Castle is well worth a visit. It’s only £22.60 for a family ticket, and you can book your slot online.

Takeaway

UK days out can be expensive, but there are plenty of budget-friendly day trips out there. And remember, there are plenty of (free) fun activities you can do without leaving the house if you’d rather avoid crowds, including virtual museum tours and online fitness videos.

