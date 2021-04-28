10 tasks drivers feel least confident doing that could cost them

Image source: Getty Images

Are you the kind of driver who ignores the check engine light and continues driving as normal? It seems you’re not alone. A recent survey by the AA found that a significant number of drivers are not confident when it comes to getting their hands dirty to look after their motors. Not staying on top of your car’s vitals could end up costing you in the long term. Here’s what drivers need to know about the costs of not performing regular maintenance checks on their cars.

Tasks drivers feel least confident performing that could cost them

It’s common knowledge that driving a car comes with several associated expenses, including fuel, car insurance, road tax and parking costs, among others. While some costs are unavoidable, there are some that drivers can steer clear of simply by keeping an eye on their cars’ vitals.

The AA, surveyed 16,000 UK drivers and identified the 10 tasks that they typically feel the least confident performing but that could end up costing them.

Here are the tasks they discovered drivers struggle with the most.

1. Checking whether the power steering is working

The survey showed that nearly 50% of drivers are unable to check whether their power steering is working properly.

2. Checking tyre tread depth

It seems 15% of drivers do not feel confident checking the tread depth of their tyres. If the legal tread depth is not met, you could end up paying a fine of up to £2,500.

3. Checking the engine oil level

10% of drivers do not know how to check their car engine oil levels. This is one of the most important checks that should be performed regularly by drivers to keep the cars safe, roadworthy and help avoid high repair costs down the road. A low oil level can cause irreparable damage to a car’s engine.

4. Topping-up the engine oil

The AA survey shows that 15% of drivers would not feel confident topping up the oil in their cars. Doing so is surprisingly straightforward. just reach for your car’s instruction manual in the glovebox for clear step by step guidance that could help you avoid significant future costs.

5. Changing the oil and the oil filter

While only 15% of drivers would not feel confident topping up their cars’ oil levels, worryingly, 70% would not feel comfortable changing their cars’ oil or oil filter. Doing so at the proper interval is critical to keeping your car in good condition. It can prove to be costly if ignored.

6. Checking antifreeze and coolant levels

Less than 20% of drivers know how to check their cars’ antifreeze/coolant level. Again, just reach for the instruction manual for clear guidance on how to do this. The correct levels of antifreeze and coolant are essential to keep the engine running correctly in all conditions. Completing these simple checks regularly could help drivers avoid costs further down the line.

7. Topping-up antifreeze and coolant levels

Two-fifths of all drivers do not feel confident topping up their cars’ antifreeze or coolant. Failure to top up your car’s engine coolant as needed could result in costly damage to engine components.

8. Checking the brake fluid level

Only two-fifths of drivers know how to check their brake fluid level. This is something that should be done monthly. Insufficient brake fluid can interfere with the functioning of a car’s brakes.

9. Changing windscreen wiper blades

A quarter of drivers do not know how to change their windscreen wipers. A faulty blade will not clear the windscreen correctly and can cause scratches that impair the driver’s vision. This can result in the car failing its MOT, leading to hefty repair costs.

10. Fit the spare wheel

Only 40% of drivers feel confident to fit their spare wheel in the event of a flat tyre. While all drivers will hope that this is a skill they will never need, checking the car’s instruction manual can ensure drivers avoid the costs of calling out breakdown emergency services.

What’s the lesson for drivers on reducing costs?

Most drivers know which parts of the car require attention. However, many don’t realise just how serious the consequences of skipping the required checks can be.

If you don’t want to spend thousands of pounds on car repairs, you need to make sure you stay on top of basic car maintenance.

Of course, some tasks are best left to professionals. But there are plenty that you can learn to do yourself. With practise comes confidence and, importantly, significant savings.

If you are unsure of where to begin, start with your car’s instruction manual. Beyond that, there is a wealth of free information and even videos available online. These cover how to perform the most common car maintenance tasks, so get Googling!

