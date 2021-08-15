10 places where kids can eat for free this summer

Image source: Getty Images

With school being out for the summer in the UK, spending for families – particularly those with children – is almost certain to go up. From keeping the kids entertained to keeping them fed, it can be hard to budget your money for the time your kids will be at home. Eating out with your children, for example, can be a nightmare if you’re trying to stick to a budget. Worry not, however. Thinkmoney, the budgeting experts, have identified 10 restaurants across the UK where kids can eat for absolutely free or at a very low cost this summer.

Places where kids can eat for free or at a low cost

Tesco. Here, kids eat free when an adult spends £1. Morrisons. You get a free kids’ meal for every adult meal bought. ASDA. Kids eat free when an adult spends £3.50. Marks and Spencers. Like ASDA, kids eat free when an adult spends £3.50. Bella Italia. Kids eat for £1 with any paying adult (excluding Saturday). Sizzling pub & grill. Kids eat for £1 with any adult meal (3 pm to 7 pm, Monday to Friday). Hungry Horse. Free kids breakfast with a paying adult (8 am to midday). Farmhouse Inns. Kids eat for £1 with a paying adult (2 children can dine with one adult). Brewers Fayre. Children aged 10 and under eat free only when one adult purchases an Ultimate Cooked Breakfast Meal Deal or Ultimate Vegetarian Breakfast Meal Deal. This is available every day from 7 am until 10.30 am. Pizza Hut. Unlimited buffet weekdays till 3 pm (£99 for adults and £5.99 for children).

Keep in mind that some other terms and conditions may apply for some of these restaurants, so check before you head there.

4 iron-clad rules for saving money on everything Our Editor Sam Robson has been on a personal cost-cutting mission for years – and it’s time to share his wisdom. Check out his choicest saving tips and tricks in this free report, “Sam’s 4 Iron-Clad Rules For Saving Money On Everything”. Just enter your email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

Other ways to save money when dining out

If you cannot make it to any of these spots for one reason or the other, there are still other ways to save money when eating out with your kids.

Find special offers or discounts. You could save a significant amount of money eating out using coupons and taking advantage of special offers. Search the internet for coupons at your favourite restaurants, as well as your newspaper and mailings. Some restaurants will also share limited discounts or special offers through their social media channels, so make sure to follow them. Take advantage of credit card cashback. Some credit cards will give you cashback or other rewards when you spend at certain restaurants. Revolut, for example, has a new offer that grants you up to 30% immediate cashback when you eat at any of over 600 London restaurants. Skip the drinks. Instead of ordering a beverage like soda with your meal, ask for a glass of water and encourage your children to do the same. It’s not only free, but it’s also healthier. Skip the appetisers. Skipping the appetiser will not only make the restaurant bill more manageable, but like water instead of a beverage, it will also benefit you and your children’s health. Eat a snack before going out. If you and your children eat a snack before going out, you will be less hungry. You are more likely to choose smaller-portioned items and thus save money on your bill. Eat out for lunch or early dinner. Lunch or early dinners are usually much cheaper than regular dinners. Some restaurants, in fact, offer lunch or early dinner specials, particularly on weekdays, in order to increase activity during what is typically a slow time. Learn about the specials at your favourite restaurant and take advantage of them to save money.

Reviewed and rated 4 stars out of 5 by MyWalletHero Need a financial adviser? Get a free initial review lasting up to 1 hour, plus £50 off any follow-up advice. MyWalletHero has sourced you a £50 discount off the cost of advice when you find an independent or whole-of-market financial adviser through Unbiased.co.uk*. All advisers are FCA-regulated, qualified and give fully unbiased advice. To find yourself an adviser fast and for free – use the Unbiased matching tool. Find an adviser now! *This is an offer from one of our affiliate partners. For more information on why and how we work with partners, click here.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.