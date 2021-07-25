4 great jobs for a stay-at-home parent

Being a stay-at-home parent has its advantages as it enables you to witness all of those key milestones as your children grow up. But it’s also nice if you can earn an income without having to sacrifice the joys of raising your kids.

Now, it’s possible to update your title to ‘work-from-home parent’, earn some extra cash and still teach little Alfie how to safely climb down the stairs. Let’s take a look at a few of our favourite work from home jobs.

What jobs can a stay-at-home parent do?

There are a number of jobs that you can do at home, including traditional sales distribution such as Avon, Kleeneze and Forever Living. These have been around for years, and if you’re good at selling, you’ll make a killing.

But what if selling isn’t your thing or you just don’t want that direct interaction with others? Thanks to the Internet, there are a number of jobs you can do online as a stay-at-home parent.

1. Blogger

Becoming a blogger may seem daunting. While it’s not for everyone, those who are able to cement themselves in a niche that gets a good following have a long list of potential revenue streams. Think ad revenue, sponsorships and sponsored posts.

Some of the most influential niches include lifestyle, fashion, cars, beauty and parenting. These are also the most saturated niches, so it helps if you have an angle that no one’s tapped before. There are a number of resources that will help guide you along the way, such as blogstarter.com. According to Indeed, bloggers earn an average of £20,000 per year.

2. Writer

No, you don’t have to be the next J.K. Rowling to make money from writing as a stay-at-home parent. There are a number of writing disciplines to choose from:

Content writer

Copywriter

Technical writer

Legal writer

Grant writer

Academic writer

Journalist

Novelist

Biographer

While this isn’t a complete list, it gives you an idea of the options available. The average income for a writer is around £32,000 a year. It’s worth noting that the individual writing categories and levels of seniority will affect that income.

3. Editor

If you catch yourself cringing at the grammar and syntax errors on social media and even advertising campaigns, it’s time to get paid for your talent. Editors can make a decent income, even as freelancers.

A straightforward salary check reveals that editors make an average of £30,000 per year. Senior editors and editors-in-chief can expect around £40,000, on average.

4. Transcriber

As a stay-at-home parent, this might be a job for when the kids are at school or taking a nap. Why? Well, it requires a fair amount of concentration and superb listening skills. The higher your skill levels, the better your chance of finding a good transcription post that generates a fairly decent income.

Transcribing might not bring in enough to cover all expenses, but it might help fill some gaps in the family budget or provide you with fun money. Expect to earn around £20,000 a year.

How else can I make money as a stay-at-home parent?

Apart from the popular options above, there are a number of other ways to earn money as a stay-at-home parent, such as setting up an Etsy shop, becoming an Amazon reseller or even doing telemarketing.

The following sites offer some great opportunities for remote workers, which is ideal for the work-from-home parent:

