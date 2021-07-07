Will I have to go back to the office on 19 July?

Image source: Getty Images

The government has confirmed that it plans to end all lockdown restrictions on 19 July following the delay to the original 21 June easing date. A lot of the focus is on nightclubs reopening and big events being able to take place. But it also means the government’s advice to ‘work from home if you can’ is coming to an end. What does this mean for going back to the office? We take a closer look.

What’s the current guidance on going back to the office?

Providing everything goes to plan, the government’s advice to ‘work from home if you can’ will end on 19 July. However, we are yet to see the same calls for everyone to rush back to the office as we saw last summer.

That said, it seems that the government’s position favours workers going back to the office.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has previously stated that employees may “vote with their feet” if they’re not allowed back into their offices. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that workers have had “quite a few days off”.

The government has confirmed that it is looking into making working from home a “default” option by allowing employees to request it. But, they have made it clear that there will be no legal right to work from home.

What if your company’s policy has changed?

Many companies have announced new flexible working policies. These tend to involve a hybrid model where employees split their working time between the office and home.

Companies claim these policies were introduced to suit staff. If you find your company’s policy doesn’t work for you, the best option is to speak to your HR department and see whether an alternative arrangement can be reached.

Some companies have changed their minds during the pandemic. If you were originally told you could work from home indefinitely but have since been called back into the office, you may be wondering where you stand.

The first question is whether you have written proof that the company said you could work from home permanently. If so, you may be able to challenge their decision to bring you back to the office. If not, it will be much harder as it will essentially be your word against theirs.

In either case, try and communicate openly with your HR department and your manager. This may help you reach a solution that works for both you and the company.

There may also be an option for a gradual return. You could agree to start by going into the office once or twice a week and slowly build it up from there as you begin to feel more comfortable.

Can you refuse to go back to the office?

You might not want to return to the office at all. This could be for health, time or monetary reasons. Or perhaps you simply prefer working at home.

If your employer demands you go back to the office, you might have little choice.

Depending on your company’s policy, not going into the office might be considered an unauthorised absence. This means you might not get paid for any days you’re not in the office when asked to be, and it could become a disciplinary matter.

If you are shielding or have other health problems, it may be sensible to speak to your HR department and see if you can agree an arrangement.

If you have serious concerns about how your company is managing its staff going back to the office, you can contact the Health and Safety Executive.

For more general concerns, Citizens Advice may be able to advise you on your rights and entitlements.

