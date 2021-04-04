The 5 best coupon apps available in the UK

Image sources: Getty Images.

Everyone loves some retail therapy or a day out. The best coupon apps find the cheapest deals for shopping online, sharing a meal, or booking a getaway.

Here are five popular voucher apps for getting the best prices on the go. All of the apps in our list are available on iOS and Android mobile phones, and have websites online.

1. VoucherCodes

VoucherCodes is the site and coupon app for anyone who likes to save on big brands and meals out. Use your phone to redeem vouchers in store or to pay at your table. Receive notifications about discounts and two for one deals, and collect Rewards.

How to use

Type in your location to find deals in your area. You will receive a code that allows you to claim money off at the point of purchase.

Best features

Special discounts and vouchers are available for students and NHS staff.

Reviews

VoucherCodes is a well-established site and coupon app with many positive reviews.

How much can you save?

There are great savings for people who regularly shop for non-essentials and eat out. Also, look out for offers and deals on utilities.

2. vouchercloud

Instead of clipping vouchers, use vouchercloud to copy and paste codes as you checkout. vouchercloud coupon codes help users to save when shopping online, at supermarkets and at other large retailers.

Discounts on travel and leisure are also available. Search by topic to find the best deals.

How to use

Check the app before you shop and copy a coupon code to paste when you pay. Search by category, item or location. The Top 25 Offers section keep you updated with the latest savings.

Best features

vouchercloud personalises your notifications by prioritising your favourite brands. Local restaurant deals are displayed clearly on a map.

Reviews

Repeatedly reported as reliable and easy to use.

How much can you save?

The more you spend, the more you save.

3. LatestDeals

LatestDeals is a money-saving community, sharing vouchers and other deals with its members. The company has a strong presence on Facebook.

How to use

Search by Deals, Freebies or Vouchers. Contribute to the community effort by uploading information about savings. Click on a voucher and copy the code.

Best features

With freebies and a bargain-hunting community, LatestDeals is the app to get coupon codes from budget retailers.

Reviews

As vouchers and deals are collected by its members, LatestDeals doesn’t always keep track of when a voucher on the site has expired.

Comments prove it’s a popular way to get money off modest as well as expensive purchases.

How much can you save?

This is a useful coupon app for serious savers looking to save a few pence on every purchase.

4. Groupon

Groupon has been helping people to afford fun leisure activities by negotiating money off deals for more than a decade. Site users used to have to print off coupons. But with the app, you just need your phone.

How to use

Once you register, you can find deals by location or your favourite categories. Purchase a deal and then make sure to use it before it expires.

Best features

Groupon is generally considered the best app for location-specific discounts.

Small businesses can partner with Groupon to offer discounts on goods or services while raising their profile.

Reviews

Some users report problems with unsatisfactory goods or services.

Expired vouchers can be a frustrating issue.

How much can you save?

Average savings are around 30% with some Groupons offering as much as 70% off.

5. LivingSocial

The LivingSocial app provides coupons that you can redeem with a retailer. Groupon owns Living Social so some of the deals are the same. The main focus of this coupon app is on trips, treats, and lifestyle shopping. It’s also possible to get money off practical purchases for your home and garden.

How to use

Purchase a deal, receive a code, and claim your discount from the supplier. The process, including delivery, is managed from the app. Be sure to use the discount before it expires.

Best features

If you change your mind, you can choose to put the voucher towards another deal or claim a LivingSocial Credit Wallet.

Reviews

Living Social can’t guarantee delivery times or quality of goods or experiences offered, which has given rise to some negative reviews.

How much can you save?

Plenty of LivingSocial discounts are at least 50%, with many deals even higher.

Can coupon apps really save money?

Getting the most from coupon apps takes a little bit of practice. Once you get used to it, acquiring the habit of shopping with discounts and deals could save you a lot of money.

Remember, though, you’re only saving money if you use a coupon on something you were going to buy anyway.

