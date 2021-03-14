How to use the KonMari method to improve your financial life

Image source: Getty Images

The KonMari method introduced by Marie Kondo has been taking the world by storm. Her fresh approach to living a clutter-free life has resonated with people around the globe. I’m going to explain how you can benefit from this strategy and how you can apply it to improve your finances.

What is the KonMari method?

The KonMari method from Marie Kondo is a new take on minimalism. Minimising means different things to everyone but I think the best way to describe it is that every object in your life is intentional.

By removing non-essential items and things you don’t really need or use, you’re able to free up space in your house, and your mind!

This method differs from traditional approaches to minimalism because instead of going through your home and organising room by room, you do it category by category.

How does it work?

With the KonMari method, there are six basic rules:

Commit yourself to tidying up Imagine your ideal lifestyle Discard non-essential items first (say ‘thank you’ to items before chucking them out) Tidy by category, not by location Follow the right order Assess each one of your belongings. Ask yourself if it sparks joy

So this isn’t all about selling everything you own and living like a Monk. The goal of trying this out is to just remove things from your life that don’t add value. This way you’re left with stuff that you love. No more drawers full of used batteries and old magazines.

What are the categories?

Now that you know the rules of the KonMari method, here are the categories for you to work through:

Clothes

Books

Papers

Komono (misc. items)

Sentimental items

The way the process works is that you make your way through each of the categories using the rules above.

Why has the KonMari method become so popular?

We all have so much stuff it’s mind-boggling. Even those of us who try not to accumulate too much can still somehow end up with rooms full of stuff. Some of it is useful, much of it is not.

This method has become popular because it acknowledges the sometimes bizarre attachment we have to our possessions. Simply throwing everything out just isn’t a realistic option for most people.

Following this process just makes sure are being more mindful about everything we own.

What makes it so effective?

Using this method should help us achieve the end goal of becoming better minimalists and living less cluttered lives. Not only will this give us more physical space, but it should also give us more room for mental freedom.

What makes Marie Kondo’s method so effective is that it’s not just about the destination, it’s about the journey. It gives us a chance to be mindful and present alongside being introspective and forward-looking.

How can I use the KonMari method to improve my finances?

You are probably wondering how all this can help with your financial life.

A lot of the rules and steps above can assist with improving your financial situation. Take a look at your spending habits when you’re creating a budget. See if there are areas where you are spending a lot that don’t provide you with joy.

Do a full assessment to see where your money is going. This will make your spending more intentional and stop unnecessary costs from piling up.

Becoming more of a financial minimalist will really help to de-clutter your bank statements!

What steps can I take?

There are lots of things you can start doing today using the KonMari method.

Break all of your spending down into categories and then just work through them. By looking at all of your different categories of spending, you can do a full, mindful cleanse of your finances.

This should result in a much simpler and organised set of finances. Hopefully, you can then leave most things on autopilot so that your finances take up much less mental energy.

You can take simple actions like reducing food waste through more intentional shopping. Or maybe trim down spending on things like bills and insurance – things that certainly don’t bring you joy. Shop around for the best deals so more of your money can go towards saving or investing.

Think of it like a spring clean for your financial life!

