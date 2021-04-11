How to Rent guide: everything you need to know before you rent

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



Did you know that landlords in England are required to serve tenants with the How to Rent guide booklet? Failure to do so could hinder landlords from repossessing their houses with a section 21 notice.

The guide is designed to make tenants more aware of their rights and responsibilities. As a renter/tenant, it is also in your best interest to find out how to get the most out of your rental experience.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the How to Rent guide?

This is a guide meant for both tenants/renters and landlords in the private sector to help them understand their rights and responsibilities. It provides detailed information and a checklist for each stage of the renting process. Expect to find information like:

Answers to commonly asked questions about renting and landlords

The two ways you can rent a property: from a landlord or through a letting agent

What you need to check when looking for a new home and whether there are any licencing requirements

Paperwork you need to inspect once you find a place

The rights and responsibilities of the renter and landlord

What happens when your tenancy agreement expires or if you or your landlord want to end the tenancy

How you are protected from eviction if things go wrong

You should get a copy of the How to Rent guide from your landlord. However, it might be wise to access it from the gov.uk website before you begin house hunting.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

The How to Rent guide: when did it start?

The How to Rent guide was first published on 10 June 2014. It has since been updated about ten times, with the latest update released on 10 December 2020. There will more than likely be further updates in the future.

Section 21 regulations for Landlords in England require landlords to provide renters with the most recent How to Rent guide at the beginning of new tenancies from October 2015. This also means that if there is an update, the landlord should provide you with a copy.

It might also be wise to read the COVID-19 and renting: guidance for landlords, tenants and local authorities. It was first published on 28 March 2020 and the latest update was released on 24 March 2021. You can access it on the gov.uk website.

The guide offers advice to landlords and tenants on their rights and responsibilities during the coronavirus pandemic. It also highlights the provisions in the Coronavirus Act 2020.

What documents are required for the right to rent?

Landlords are required to check a tenant’s right to rent. This is a way for landlords to confirm that you are allowed to rent a house in England.

You may be requested to provide the following documents:

A UK, EU/EEA passport or identity card

Travel documents indicating you have indefinite leave to remain

Visa where applicable

A document indicating your Home Office immigration status

A certificate of registration/naturalisation as a British citizen

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up