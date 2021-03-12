From Moonpig to Thortful, here are the 6 best ways to send warm wishes online

Image source: Getty Images

From Moonpig to Thortful, there’s a huge range of online greeting card companies out there. But how do you know which company to go for, and what’s the best way to send a heartfelt message online? Well, to help you narrow the search, here’s a look at six of the UK’s most popular greeting card companies.

1. Moonpig

Moonpig is one of the most popular online greeting card retailers in the UK. Within minutes, you can upload your own photos and turn them into warm, funky or sweet greeting cards, or you can choose from a wide range of stock designs. Prices start at 99p for eCards, and around £3.29 for standard cards.

It costs 85p to send a card first-class through the post, and they usually arrive within three working days.

You can send gifts like Mother’s Day flowers, alcohol and chocolate with your card – delivery starts at £2.99.

The free Moonpig app lets you quickly create, order and send your own custom greeting cards.

The best part? Once you buy a card, you can set up an auto-reminder with Moonpig for next year – no more forgetting birthdays!

2. Thortful

Think of Thortful as a community marketplace for greeting cards. Community members create cards for every occasion and sell them through the platform. Prices start at £3.29 for physical cards. You can’t send eCards.

Thortful sends all cards by Royal Mail First Class post. It’s 81p to send one A5 card in the UK.

A4 cards are a little more expensive – postage starts at £2.09.

Want to add gifts to your order? From flowers to wine, you can send it with Thortful.

According to Thortful’s founder, it only takes around three minutes to pick, customise and send a card through the app.

If you want to make money online, it’s free to set up a creator’s account and start designing.

3. Funky Pigeon

Like Moonpig and Thortful, Funky Pigeon sells custom and stock cards for every occasion from Mother’s Day to Halloween. However, it’s stand-out feature is its ‘photo album’ service. From £7.29 (excluding P+P) you can create your own photo album and send it to loved ones. Cool gift idea, right?

eCards cost £1.49, which is a little expensive. However, you can sign up for a Funky Pigeon membership and send unlimited cards for up to six months.

Standard cards start at £1.99 and delivery costs from 85p for UK delivery by Royal Mail.

There’s a wide range of gifts on offer, from balloons to t-shirts. You can even send face masks in these pandemic times.

Having a wedding or baby shower soon? Funky Pigeon has pages dedicated to invites.

If you’re sending multiple cards or invitations, Funky Pigeon has much to offer.

4. Scribbler

If you’re looking for funny or unique greeting cards, check out Scribbler. While you can’t send eCards through the site, it has a great range of card themes to choose from, and prices start at £3.19.

You can filter out ‘rude’ cards (or browse them exclusively).

Delivery starts at just 76p for first class Royal Mail delivery, which is pretty good value.

Like Thortful, Scribbler works like a community marketplace, and you can make money online by becoming a designer.

Want something fun like a Game of Thrones greeting card or a chew toy for your pet’s birthday? Check out Scribbler.

5. GreetingsCardCo

Fancy donating to charity when you buy a greeting card? You might want to head over to GreetingsCardCo. The site has over 3000 designs to choose from, and you get free delivery on orders over £10.

5% of your order’s value goes to charity.

If you run a small business, there’s a bulk-buy discount available for sending cards to clients and staff.

You can request a handwritten card – a standout feature compared to other companies like Thortful and Moonpig.

Standard delivery begins at £1.99, and you can buy a card from roughly £2 upwards. eCards aren’t available.

6. Paperchase

A high street staple, Paperchase sells everything from greeting cards to office supplies. And, if you’re in education, healthcare or the emergency services, you’ll get a 25% “heroes discount”.

Standard delivery is free on orders over £25. It’s £2.99 otherwise.

Some of the cards are a little expensive, but if you browse, you can find great value cards.

You can’t buy eCards.

