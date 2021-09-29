Food shortages: is turkey off the dinner table this Christmas?

Image source: Getty Images

Food shortages are causing serious concern across the UK right now. But do these shortages extend to poultry? And could we really be looking at a turkey-free Christmas this year? Here’s what we know so far.

What’s causing the food shortages?

There are a few issues affecting supply chains right now:

A shortage of carbon dioxide is causing major problems. For starters, carbon dioxide is used to kill animals more humanely by sedating them first. We also use it in packaging to help food last longer. Less carbon dioxide means less meat processing.

We’re facing an HGV driver crisis due to Brexit, the pandemic and delays in processing HGV licences.

There’s a lack of migrant workers in the UK right now, meaning producers can’t process their produce and are already cutting back on food production for the next few months.

How do these issues affect the availability of poultry, though? Let’s take a look.

How are food shortages affecting poultry?

Well, we’re already seeing empty shelves in the meat aisles across the UK. The main reason is the labour shortage, which means there are fewer workers in the food manufacturing sector. Having fewer workers means producers are processing less meat, which is slowing down supermarket supply chains around the country.

What’s more, the lorry driver shortage means we’re transporting less food around the UK than usual, which includes poultry such as chicken and the ever-popular Christmas turkey.

How might food shortages affect Christmas this year?

No one can say for sure just yet. However, what’s clear is that supermarkets will, most likely, bear the brunt of the food shortages. Why? They tend to hire migrant workers on a seasonal basis each year, and after Brexit, this isn’t possible at the moment. Panic-buying could also cause more food shortages at local and national levels, which only makes the problem worse.

On the other hand, we could see less disruption at the local farm level. Farms can often hire more local staff and rely less on migrant workers, but it depends on each individual farm.

In short, there’s likely to be some disruption to food supplies come Christmas. It’s just unclear how badly stores will be affected.

How should I prepare for food shortages this Christmas?

It’s never too early to start planning for Christmas. In fact, it might be easier to budget if you start shopping for Christmas a few months in advance! So, here’s what you can do right now to prepare for any future supply chain issues:

Start picking up the non-perishable goods you’ll need for Christmas now. They’ll keep in your cupboard until the holidays arrive.

Try frozen potatoes, veg and pigs in blankets this year so that you’re not trying to buy fresh produce the week before Christmas.

Shop locally if you can – this might help reduce the pressure on supply chains.

Do you order your turkey from the local farm or butcher? Place your order early. The more notice you give, the easier it will be to secure your turkey.

If you’re sticking to the supermarkets, try not to wait until the days immediately before Christmas Day to buy your food, or you could be in for a disappointment this year!

Takeaway

Is turkey really off the Christmas menu this year? Not necessarily, but if the food shortages continue, it’ll be harder than normal to buy poultry at Christmas.

Make a list of everything you need for your festive celebrations and buy what you can now. You might also think about trying something different this year, like a vegan or vegetarian dinner, to take the strain off the supply chains. Don’t be afraid to get a little creative!

Whatever happens, though, try to avoid panic buying – you’ll probably end up buying more than you need and wasting food and money.

About the author Jennifer Laird Jennifer is a writer specialising in debt, personal banking, and small business finance.