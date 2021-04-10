Can music help make you more money?

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to manifest some money into your life, music might help, according to experts. The Body Shop recently looked into our quest to manifest our dreams into reality – and in the process discovered some interesting facts.

A quick Google search shows that in the past year alone, the interest in manifestation methods has grown a massive 15,492%. TikTok and Instagram are leading that revolution, helping people focus on their wellness so they can grow, heal and achieve more.

If you’re also looking to turn your visions into real money and success, here’s how music can help.

How the research worked

The Body Shop spent time looking at over 100,000 songs that appear on different Spotify playlists to find the most commonly featured ones.

Experts looked for songs that focused on ‘girl power’, ‘seize the day’ and other powerful wording. From there, they selected the 20 songs that appeared over and over and had a common theme: manifestation.

The reason behind it? According to Strategy & Alignment Coach, Sarah Sienkiewicz, “Music can help you to tune into the frequency of how you will feel when you have manifested what you’d like to attract. Music can calm you down or pump you up depending on what mood you’d like to create and what you’d like to be a vibrational match for.”

So if you’re looking for music that can help you pursue your goals, manifest more money or take control of your finances, choosing the right music can be the first step to get you in the right place mentally and emotionally.

Best music to manifest money and success

Artists like Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Chris-n-Teeb show up over and over in playlists. Their songs have names like Money (both Chris-n-Teeb and Cardi B have songs with this title) and Monopoly (Ariana Grande). And while music doesn’t necessarily have to be about money to help you manifest wealth, it probably doesn’t hurt that it addresses it directly.

Here are some of the top songs to help you manifest your goals:

To manifest money

Money (Chris-n-Teeb)

Everywhere (Chloe x Halle)

7 Rings (Ariana Grande)

Manifesting Money Mantra (Londrelle)

Ching Ching Money Tree (Ni$h Nasty)

To manifest success

Successful (Ariana Grande)

Believe It (Chris-n-Teeb)

I’m Great (Chris-n-Teeb)

Elevate Your Mind (Londrelle)

Worth Ethic (Toni Jones)

What else you can do to manifest success

In addition to using music to put you in the right mood to pursue your money goals, The Body Shop also suggests learning to focus on your goals to make them more achievable.

Learning to relax is key. After all, it’s hard to focus on success when you’re stressed out. Relaxing takes different forms for different people. Maybe you can work going for a hike or reading more into your schedule. Or maybe you can spend time in the morning working on your goals while sipping a big cup of coffee.

Stay in the moment. When you’re listening to motivational songs, focus on your goals. Imagine yourself achieving those goals and how your life would be then.

