6 ways to find a new job after you’ve been fired

Worried about finding a new job after you’ve been fired? Try not to worry – it’s absolutely possible to get a new job, even if you didn’t leave your last one on great terms. Here’s an action plan you can follow to find new employment.

After you’ve been fired: regroup and take action

First, take a deep breath. This is an extremely stressful time, and it’s normal to need some space to process your feelings. With that in mind, here are a few practical things you should think about in the days immediately following a firing or layoff.

Check your finances

If you’ve got an emergency cash fund or savings, put some money aside to pay your bills in the short term.

Contact a service like Acas for more details and advice on any payments you might be entitled to.

Apply for benefits

If you’ve been fired, it may affect the benefits you’re entitled to. However, you can still apply for Universal Credit or Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Don’t have emergency cash or savings available? If you’re applying for benefits, the best thing to do is contact Citizens Advice right away.

How to find a new job after being fired

Once you’ve addressed your finances in the short term, it’s time to start looking for a new job. Here are six tips to help you along.

1. Reflect on what happened

First, reflect on why you lost your job in the first place. Think about what went wrong, and what you could improve on for your next job.

No, this doesn’t mean you should be overly critical or harsh on yourself! It’s just about reflecting on the situation and trying to learn from it.

2. Update your CV

Most people don’t update their CV until it’s time to find a new job, so your CV probably needs a refresh.

Include details of your previous job. This is usually better than leaving a gap in your employment history because a recruiter will ask about this anyway.

Add any new skills you’ve developed, including courses and certifications.

3. Develop new skills

While you’re job-hunting, build your skills or try something new.

Maybe you could make some money online, enrol on a course or even do some volunteer work. This all helps your CV, too.

4. Ask your network

Finding a new job after you’ve been fired can feel overwhelming, so reach out for support. Maybe your contacts can help you find new opportunities!

You’ll also need some references for your job search, so find contacts who can vouch for your professionalism.

5. Search for a new job

Aside from networking, you can find a new job through online job boards and recruitment websites. Depending on your industry, it might be worth attending some events and conferences, too. You never know what opportunities might crop up.

Remember, there’s no need to restrict yourself to your previous industry, though. Maybe you could try something new, or even set up your own small business. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone.

6. Be honest with recruiters

Want to find a new job after you’ve been fired? Stay honest. Seriously.

If you did something wrong in your previous role, take responsibility and explain how you’ve learned from the situation.

Don’t run your old employer down, even if you didn’t part on good terms.

Focus on the skills and experience you bring to the table.

Essentially, take ownership of what happened and turn it into a learning experience.

Takeaway

The key takeaway here? Don’t panic! There’s no reason why you won’t find a new job. In fact, this may be a chance for you to find an even better job with exciting, new opportunities.

Just be sure to spend some time reflecting on what happened. Learn from any mistakes you made, and show potential recruiters how you’ve grown from the experience.

And finally, if you’re concerned at all about your finances or paying your bills, contact the DWP or Citizens Advice as soon as possible.

