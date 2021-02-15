6 great places to retire in the UK and the average cost to live there

Image source: Getty Images

Are you considering relocating when you retire? Check out our list of six top places to retire in the UK and the average cost of living there (per person, per month, excluding rent).

1. Suffolk

Average property price: £320,000

Cost of living: £612

Suffolk is a great place to retire if you want access to London without the price tag. Central London is two hours away by train from Ipswich. Other towns and cities nearby include Cambridge, Colchester and Norwich.

If you intend to travel during your retirement, the nearest international airports include Heathrow and Stanstead, which are both two hours away by train.

In Suffolk, you can choose between the peace and quiet of villages such as Coddenham and Kersey and the more lively market town of Bury St Edmunds.

The big advantage of living in Suffolk is the coastline. Suffolk is home to beautiful coastal towns including Beccles, Lowestoft and Southwold.

2. York

Average property price: £290,000

Cost of living: £704

York one of the best places to retire in the UK if you want a mix of city and country living. The historic city has a great mix of bars, cafes, restaurants and shops. You also have access to the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors if you fancy getting away from it all.

York is 25 minutes from Leeds by train. The nearest International Airport is Leeds Bradford, which is an hour away by train.

3. Devon

Average property price: £310,000

Cost of living: £620

Devon is one of the best places to retire in the UK if you want a slower pace of life. Home to Dartmoor National Park and the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), it’s great for retirees who want to spend more time close to nature.

Devon is a big area, with coastlines on the Bristol Channel and the English Channel.

Places popular with Devon residents include Exeter and Torquay, but there are plenty of rural villages on the coast and inland.

4. Cardiff

Average property price: £210,000

Cost of living: £645

Cardiff has had a lot of inward investment over the last decade. It’s a great place to live if you want city living at an affordable price.

It has its own international airport, which is around an hour from the city centre by train.

The city has a selection of major venues such as the Wales Millennium Centre, the Principality Stadium, the Cardiff International Arena and St David’s Hall. They regularly host a wide variety of entertainment and sporting events.

If you love getting back to nature, Cardiff has its fair share of green spaces. These include parks and wetlands in areas around Cardiff Bay and the River Taff.

5. Essex

Average property price: £400,000

Cost of living: £673

Essex is a great place to retire in the UK if you want easy access to London. Depending on the town, you can be as little as 30 minutes away from Central London by train.

Don’t be put off by the negative perceptions about the area. More than 70% of Essex is classed as rural, and it’s home to more than 20 vineyards.

While there are plenty of places to go for nightlife, such as Chelmsford and Colchester, Essex also has some beautiful villages and towns if you prefer peace and quiet.

6. Stirling

Average property price: £220,000

Cost of living: £650

Stirling is an equal distance from both Edinburgh and Glasgow since both are 40 to 60 minutes away by train. From Stirling, you also have easy access to Glasgow and Edinburgh International airports.

Stirling has a lot to offer its residents, so you don’t have to venture to nearby cities for entertainment. The city centre has plenty of cafes, restaurants and shops.

Famous landmarks include the Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle. It also has plenty of parks and open spaces including Causwayhead Park and Ladywell Park.

Take home

When thinking about the best place to retire in the UK, this will also depend on your own personal circumstances.

Have a think about what you want your retirement to look like. Consider the location of close friends and relatives before you relocate. You may want them to be easily accessible.

