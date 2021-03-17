4 free homeschooling resources for parents

Image source: Getty Images

With the wide variety of free homeschooling resources out there, the choice can be overwhelming. Worry not. We’re here to help. Paid resources may appear to have more content than free resources, but it doesn’t mean that free homeschooling resources for parents are inadequate. You just need to know what to look for in a homeschooling resource.

Where to start when looking for free homeschooling resources

Search for appropriate resources using your child’s ages and their National Curriculum key stage. If your child has special educational needs, consider how this could affect homeschooling. The government might require that you get the council’s permission to educate a child with special educational needs at home. Develop an understanding of the National Curriculum to get an idea of what your child is expected to learn during a particular school year. Look at what different free homeschooling resources offer and compare them to expectations. Determine whether the resources cater to all key stages of a school curriculum.

Good free homeschooling resources to consider

To start your research, take a look at these four popular free homeschooling resources for parents in the UK:

You can scour social media homeschooling groups for additional free and credible resources – parents tend to share them in such groups.

Also, check whether various paid homeschooling resources have made their resources accessible. Some of them scrapped or lowered their costs when the coronavirus pandemic started.

Note that you might need a laptop or computer to access the resources. Also, depending on your child’s lesson, you may need to purchase stationery, play and learn equipment.

1. BBC Bitesize

BBC Bitesize categorises its homeschooling resources under primary (ages 3-11), secondary (ages 11-16) and post-16. It has further classified the resources based on your country: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Resources from BBC Bitesize are tailored towards the National Curriculum and offer content for KS1, KS2 and KS3.

2. BBC Teach

BBC Teach offers content aimed at the National Curriculum. The company clearly marks key stages on its resources. Like BBC Bitesize, BBC Teach categorises its homeschooling resources under primary and secondary, and classifies a few as countrywide.

3. Twinkl

Twinkl appears to offer a more detailed resource that caters to the requirements of the National Curriculum. The company classifies its homeschooling resources under primary and secondary, and also aims additional resources at parents.

There are homeschooling resources for children with special needs marked SEND (special educational needs and disabilities). Twinkl also offers EAL homeschooling resources for children with English as an additional language.

4. OxfordOwl

OxfordOwl outlines its resources clearly, but on a year group and subject basis. You can see what your child is expected to learn in a particular age group in different subjects. Like the other resources mentioned above, OxfordOwl focuses its homeschooling resources on the expectations of the National Curriculum.

