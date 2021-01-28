Image source: Getty Images

Travelling abroad has already been quite difficult for most people because of quarantine rules either at their destination or when coming back to the UK. It’s now going to be even harder after the UK government introduced tougher new travel restrictions.

Here’s the lowdown on the new rules.

What are the new UK travel restrictions?

Under the new travel restrictions, if you wish to travel out of the UK, you will have to declare your reason for travel and prove that it is essential.

If you fail to provide a valid reason, you’ll be refused the right to travel. You may also face a fine. Carriers will be in charge of checking these declarations.

There will also be a higher police presence at ports and airports to issue fines to those found breaking the ‘stay at home’ orders.

A review of travel exemptions is also being undertaken to ensure that only the most important and exceptional reasons for travel are included.

At the moment, the only reasons you can travel abroad are largely similar to the essential reasons for leaving home, which include:

Work that you can’t do from home

Medical appointments

Education

What about those entering the UK?

UK nationals and residents returning from ‘red list’ countries will have to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.

This red list includes countries from a portion of Africa, the whole of South America. It also includes Portugal, where new variants of Covid-19 have been found. The full list can be found on the gov.uk website.

There is already a ban on foreigners and non-UK residents from these countries entering the UK.

The prime minister said passengers will be “met at the airport and transported directly into quarantine.” Covid-19 tests will be carried out during their stay.

The hotels that will serve as quarantine centres have not been confirmed yet. However, the Department of Health and Social Care is working on it, according to the prime minister.

Who will pay for hotel quarantine?

It is understood that those quarantining in hotels will have to pay for their own accommodation

Right now, it’s not clear how much people will pay. But Sky News says that it could cost in excess of £1,000 per person.

What other travel restrictions are already in place in the UK?

At the moment, all UK arrivals are required to show a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before travelling.

If you’re arriving from abroad, you must also undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine no matter where you’re coming from. The police are stepping up checks on addresses to confirm that all of those who must self-isolate are doing so.

You must also fill out a passenger locator form before you arrive in the UK. If you fail to comply, you could receive a fine.

More information

You can find out more about international travel, including the latest updates on safety and security, entry requirements, travel restrictions and warnings, on the gov.uk website.

For everything else coronavirus-related, head over to our coronavirus resources page.

