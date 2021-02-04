10 ideas to still make Valentine’s Day in lockdown great!

Image source: Getty Images

Can you really have a great Valentine’s Day in lockdown? Sure! Although the big day looks a little different this year, here are 10 fun, wallet-friendly ways to make the most of it.

1. Make your own Valentine’s Day cards

Got a creative streak? Make your own cards this year! All you need is some card and some decorations, like buttons or confetti. You can even include a picture of you together to make it even more romantic.

It’s not just fun to make your own cards, it’s also likely to be cheaper than buying them pre-made. Consider this a lockdown project (and if you enjoy it, maybe you could turn it into a little side hustle!)

2. Have a movie night

No Valentine’s Day in lockdown is complete without a movie or two! Choose a film each to cosy up and watch together or, if you’re socially distancing, share the experience virtually.

For a truly immersive virtual date, Disney+ offers a “GroupWatch” feature so you and your partner can stream films together, wherever you’re located.

3. Build a romantic den

February’s still a little chilly, so snuggle up for movie time in a living room fort. All you need are some chairs, bed linens, clothes pegs and a rope or two to make a great home den.

Put in some pillows and cosy blankets for comfort, and throw up some fairy lights for an even cooler atmosphere. Don’t forget your snacks, too!

4. Take a virtual tour

Sure, museums, galleries and other entertainment venues are closed right now, but you can still experience these attractions online. Stroll around Venice from the comfort of your living room with a glass of wine in hand, or take a virtual tour of the Louvre.

5. Swap flowers for potted plants

Rather than buying cut flowers this Valentine’s Day, buy some potted plants instead. Not only do they brighten your space and add some vibrancy to your home, but nurturing them makes for a fun lockdown project!

Want to go a step further? Buy some herbs or chilli pepper plants and start growing your own food. These plants are pretty low-maintenance and you can use your delicious home-grown ingredients in your next lockdown meal.

6. Set a Valentine’s menu

Whether you buy a meal kit or write your own three-course menu, Valentine’s day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious food. If you fancy getting creative, try out an online cooking tutorial, or cook the same meal in different houses if you’re virtually dating over the internet.

Remember, food can always bring you together, no matter how far apart you might have to be right now.

7. Order each other food

If a socially-distanced Valentine’s night is on the cards, order a takeaway for each other and review it together over Zoom. To make it more exciting, sample a restaurant you’ve never tried before, and keep the entire order a secret from your loved one until it arrives.

You never know, you might find some new favourite restaurants to visit when lockdown ends.

8. Plan a home bar crawl

Go all out this lockdown Valentine’s Day by turning every room in your home into a different ‘bar’. There’s no need to splash out on fancy decorations unless that’s your thing. Just give each room its own signature drink and play some themed music.

This is just as much fun with no alcohol or if you’re on a virtual date, too!

9. Try a virtual cocktail masterclass

Take your home bar crawl to the next level with a virtual cocktail experience. If you’re watching the pennies, you don’t need to book an actual class for Valentine’s night. You can find many easy-to-follow tutorials on YouTube, and you’ll only need some basic kit to get started.

Cocktails not your thing? Try out a virtual wine tasting experience, instead.

10. Book an online show

Fancy a night at the theatre? Well, just because we’re in lockdown doesn’t mean you need to miss out. Check out websites like WhatsOnStage for a show list, or browse the stage shows and musicals on apps like Amazon Prime.

If you’re spending the night apart, don’t forget to catch up online after the show and compare notes!

Takeaway

With bars and restaurants shut and travel restricted, Valentine’s Day looks a whole lot different in lockdown. But look at the positives – rather than putting a weekend break or fancy meal on your credit card, you can save money and enjoy quality time with your loved one.

Try out some of our celebration ideas and make this (socially distanced) Valentine’s Day one to remember for all the right reasons!

