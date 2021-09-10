Image source: Getty Images

Corona Test Centre has conducted exclusive research to find the best value destinations to travel to post-lockdown. The research also revealed the top 10 most searched destinations for travel. Let’s take a look.

What are the most searched destinations to travel to for Brits?

The research captured the number of searches for different destinations over the past six months. The Maldives was found to be the most searched destination with 571,100 searches. Additionally, the search data for last month alone indicated that the Maldives reached 60,500. This is over six times the searches for holidays in Italy, Iceland, France, Portugal and South Africa.

Spain came second with 389,000 searches in the last six months, followed by Greece with 380,700 searches.

Here’s the complete list of the UK’s top 10 most searched destinations:

Maldives – 571,100 Spain – 389,600 Greece – 380,700 Turkey – 332,300 Tenerife – 280,100 France – 201,900 Cyprus – 198,900 Barbados – 195,300 Thailand – 193,700 Italy – 185,300

Which are the best-value destinations to travel to post-lockdown?

Spain ranked as the best value and most popular travel destination for Brits, with islands like Ibiza and Mallorca on many Brits’ wish lists for 2021. Factors like affordable hotels at only £52.36 per night and beer costing £2.15 per pint are likely to have contributed to Spain being such a popular country to travel to.

To get this data, the Corona Test Centre considered last month’s search volume, average hotel costs, the number of entertainment spots, hours of annual sunshine and the cost of beer.

Here’s an illustration to help you get a better picture of the data:

What does it mean if these destinations are not on the green list?

Red and amber list countries won’t remain there forever. The availability of the Covid-19 vaccines and increasing numbers of vaccinated people in these destinations may see more countries move to the green list. The government recommends that you sign up for email alerts to stay up to date with the movement of countries between these lists.

Keep in mind that even if a country is on the UK’s green list, it doesn’t mean that the country is allowing Brits to travel there. Read the FCDO’s foreign travel advice on the gov.uk website to help you identify countries that Brits aren’t allowed to visit.

Can you travel to a red or amber list country?

Travel is not prohibited, but the government does warn against travelling to these countries, especially for leisure. It’s wise to refrain from travelling to countries on the amber and red list because you might invalidate your travel insurance policy. This could particularly be the case if your reason for claiming is something that goes against FCDO advice. Additionally, you don’t want to risk the health and lives of your loved ones.

How can I cut my expenses while travelling?

Travelling is currently more expensive than it was before the pandemic. Flights, hotels and car hire are all more expensive due to increased demand. In addition, there’s now a need to pay for Covid tests and Covid travel insurance.

You can minimise expenses by considering cheap travel Covid test packages and comparing our top-rated travel credit cards for competitive deals.

About the author Victor Garrett Victor is a freelance writer who loves to read and write about personal finance and related disciplines with the aim of educating people to make better financial and investment decisions.