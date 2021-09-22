Travel news: fully vaccinated UK tourists can visit the US from November

Image source: Getty Images

British holidaymakers eager to travel to the US in the near future have a reason to smile. In the latest travel news, the US is lifting travel restrictions for fully jabbed UK visitors from November. Here’s everything you need to know.

Travel news: can you go to the US?

The US has had tough travel restrictions in place for visitors from the UK since March last year.

At the moment, non-US citizens who have been in the UK or in one of several other countries in the EU within the previous 14 days cannot enter the US. There are exemptions for permanent US residents, specified family members and diplomats.

However, the latest travel news is that the rules are changing. From November, double vaccinated people from both the UK and the EU will be allowed to enter the US. Those who are not vaccinated will still be denied entry.

Travellers will need to show proof of their vaccination status before boarding a US-bound plane. They will also need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within the previous three days. Travellers also have to provide their contact information to facilitate tracing if required.

However, they won’t have to quarantine upon arrival in the US.

What is the situation like in the US?

Currently, there are different rules and restrictions across different states in the US.

Most states have ‘fully reopened’. This means that most restrictions have been lifted and businesses no longer have to adhere to capacity limits or curfews. However, some rules, such as wearing a mask, may still apply in some places.

It’s wise to check the latest travel news and updates for the states and cities you intend to visit.

Will you need to quarantine when you return to the UK?

The US has been on the UK’s amber list. However, in recent travel news, the UK government announced that the traffic light system will be scrapped and replaced with a new system. Under this new system, all countries except those on the ‘red list’ will essentially become ‘green’ for fully vaccinated travellers.

This means that people who’ve received both vaccine doses will be able to visit the US from November without having to quarantine upon return.

In further travel news, from October, those returning from countries that are not red-listed will be permitted to take cheaper lateral flow tests in place of the more expensive PCR tests currently required.

Other travel news: what else should you keep in mind?

If you plan on travelling to the US once the restrictions are eased, make sure to arrange appropriate travel insurance. It can provide protection against unexpected events such as lost or stolen belongings and medical emergencies. In the US, the costs of the latter can put a big dent in your wallet.

Depending on your policy, travel insurance could also cover you if your plans change or if you are forced to cancel your trip due to unforeseen circumstances.

Finally, to save money when spending abroad, consider carrying a travel credit card with you. These cards are made specifically for use while travelling. They can save you a lot of money on exchange rates and extra fees that usually come with regular credit cards.

