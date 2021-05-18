Does Portugal’s ban affect tourists from the UK?

Image source: Getty Images

Though Portugal is on the UK’s green list, the EU’s non-essential travel ban brought about concerns that tourists from the UK would not be able to enter the country. Brits had already started booking travel packages after the announcement of the green list countries, with tour agencies like EasyJet and Tui offering cheap Covid test packages.

Tour firms faced problems when some Brits started calling to change bookings, worried that Portugal wouldn’t allow visitors. These concerns eased on 14 May when the Portuguese government announced that non-essential travel from the UK could resume on 17 May.

Is Portugal open to tourists from the UK?

As of 17 May, visitors from the UK started landing in Portugal, indicating that Portugal’s ban for tourists from the UK has ended. Additionally, reports from tour firms indicate that further flights from the UK are still due to land in Portugal.

Keep in mind, though, that this situation might not remain the same. Portugal plans to review Covid and vaccination conditions in both the UK and Portugal every two weeks. If conditions worsen, you can expect the Portugal ban to apply to visitors from the UK.

Likewise, the government will review the green list countries every three weeks. If you’re planning a holiday, it’s up to you to be on the lookout for changes. The government recommends that you sign up for email alerts to receive notifications when changes occur. It might also be wise to consider travel insurance with Covid cover.

Can I holiday to Portugal?

As things stand, yes, you can. However, it might be a good idea to first read through the travel advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Even though the government has green-listed Portugal, it doesn’t mean you can’t contract Covid. It’s in your best interest to take all the necessary precautions.

The government has also provided coronavirus travel requirements resources for over 220 countries. You can find the complete Portugal coronavirus travel requirements resource on the gov.uk website.

Importantly, the resource states that all passengers visiting Portugal must take an RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure. The test must show a negative RT-PCR test result for Covid-19 at the time of boarding. Additionally, if your temperature reads 38ºc or over, or you appear sick on arrival, you must take another RT-PCR test.

What can you expect when entering the UK from Portugal?

Since Portugal is currently on the green list, the government requires you to complete a passenger locator form, take a Covid test three days before departing for England and book and pay for a day 2 Covid test. Take the day 2 Covid test on or before day 2 after you arrive in England. You don’t have to quarantine if your test is negative.

Remember, the government plans to review the green list every three weeks. If Portugal moves from the green list to the amber list during your holiday, expect to follow the amber list rules on your return. They require you to book an additional day 8 Covid test that should be taken on or after day 8 following your return to the UK. The government also requires you to quarantine at home or in the place you’re staying for 10 days.

