10 tips to save up to £1,301 for travelling!

Saving for a holiday can be hard – especially when you’re just getting by. If you’re currently in this situation, we’ve got ten simple steps that could help you save over £1,300 for travelling. We’ll also take a quick look at where you can travel to once you’ve saved up.

How can I save money for travelling?

FinTech firm thinkmoney has pulled together 10 simple tips that can help holidaymakers save up to £1,301 for travelling.

1. Price up the essentials of your holiday

Making a list of the items you need money for will help you identify which ones to prioritise and budget for. Things you might put on the list include flights, accommodation, disposable travel money, toiletries, holiday clothes, food and drink, vehicle hire.

Knowing precisely what you are saving money for can also help you stay motivated to save.

2. Save £3 per day for £1,095 over the year

According to thinkmoney, you do not need to save large amounts of money at once for travelling. You can simply begin small and gradually save what you can. A perfect example is setting aside £3 per day, which equates to £1,095 in a year.

3. Keep hold of your coins and save £73

If you happen to carry a lot of loose change, thinkmoney recommends that you save it. Just putting 20p into a savings jar each day for a year can help you save £73.

4. Stop leaving appliances on standby and save up to £80

According to thinkmoney, leaving appliances like phones, TVs, and computers on can add up to an extra £80 to your bill. Turning them off means extra money in your pocket which you could put towards your next holiday.

5. Round up your purchases and save £52 for your holiday

If you spend £21.50 at the supermarket, round it up to £22 and add that extra 50p to your savings. If you were to do this for a year, and go to the shop twice a week, that is an extra £52 in your pocket.

6. Travel during the week for cheaper deals

Flying over the weekend is typically more expensive than on a weekday. If you can, fly during the week or on quieter days to make sure you are getting the best deal.

7. Use price comparison sites

Price comparison sites can help you find the best deal for your holiday. But be careful when using them, because, according to thinkmoney, cheaper prices might come at the expense of other extras, such as insurance, which can cost you if something were to happen during your holiday.

8. Pick your travel dates carefully

Holidays tend to be more expensive during the summer holidays. Holiday costs are set to go up this summer due to things like pent up demand and reduced airline capacity due to the pandemic. If you can, consider booking your holiday towards the end of the summer, or even in September.

9. Clear your cookies

It’s a good idea to clear the cookies in your browser before you use a booking website. Some websites have been known to install cookies on your computer that store your browsing history, such as your searches for holiday information. They can compare the prices you’ve already seen and increase them.

10. Watch out for holiday scams

Covid-19 has led to an increase in the number of scams. Protect yourself by doing sufficient research and checking online reviews before you book with any company. If it’s a website, check for the padlock symbol on the address bar before you pay.

Where can I travel to right now?

After months of lockdown and restrictions on leisure travel, holidays are officially back on. Research from thinkmoney, shows that Brits’ desire to go on holiday is as strong as ever, with nearly half (48%) planning on spending more money on holidays this year than they would have done pre-pandemic.

Right now, you’re free to travel between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. You can also go on holiday abroad, but only to a select number of countries on the UK’s ‘green list’.

The government has placed countries around the world on green, amber and red lists according to their Covid risk. There are different travel restrictions for each list. Travelling to a green list country means that you don’t have to quarantine upon return from your holiday.

Before you book a holiday, however, make sure you confirm that the country you want to travel to is allowing visitors from the UK and what the entry requirements are.

You can see the full list of green countries on the gov.uk website.

Though it’s not illegal to travel to an amber list country, the government advises that you only do so in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

