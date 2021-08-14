Everyday habits from the world’s most successful female entrepreneurs

Image source: Getty Images.

It can feel like entrepreneurs have superhuman powers, juggling a plethora of activities while us mere mortals just want to flop on the sofa. But thanks to UK based card payments provider, Dojo, we can see the secrets of their success. So, notebooks and pens at the ready, here are the top four habits of female entrepreneurs.

1. Sleep

OK – pretty essential for all of us just to survive. But studying their biographies, social media and interviews, Dojo found that adhering to strict sleep patterns was also vital for our entrepreneurs’ success. And while most of us already know this, it also seems, quality is more important than quantity.

For female entrepreneurs like Kim Kardashian, waking up at 5.45am is an essential part of her routine. Getting up at (literally) the crack of dawn is also a habit of Whitney Wolfe-Herd, founder of dating app Bumble. Interestingly, Wolfe-Herd prefers to follow the circadian rhythm. This means she follows the natural 24-hour sleep-wake cycle and rises with the sun (no blackout blinds in her bedroom then).

There’s a lot to be said about this approach. For example, the Sleep Foundation says a ‘stable cycle’ helps us deal with more daytime activity while a disrupted pattern affects not just sleep, but metabolism and mental wellbeing.

2. Preparation and orgnanisation

Preparedness was another common trait shared by the female entrepreneurs Dojo analysed.

Part of this means reducing what’s called ‘decision fatigue’. In other words, planning stuff so you don’t end up wrestling with simple decisions that you spend hours deliberating.

Examples include planning what you wear or what you’re going to have for lunch the day before (Kim K does both). Einstein did a similar thing and owned multiples of the same outfit so he didn’t waste time thinking about clothes. Vogue editor, Anna Wintour is also known to take the same approach although her wardrobe is significantly more exciting than Einstein’s was.

Preparation and preparedness isn’t just about clothes and food. It comes down to simply planning ahead. For example, if you’ve got a meeting, read the agenda, make notes of questions beforehand, and clarify your thoughts and opinions. Not only will it better prepare you, you’ll be able to participate in a meaningful way (it really does work).

3. Diet and exercise

This isn’t about being on a diet or submitting yourself to a gruelling gym schedule — but about eating well and keeping fit.

In fact, Dojo found that fitness entrepreneur and influencer Kayla Itsines said her diet was so important, her entire schedule is based around all her meals. But despite most of us knowing the benefits of fruit and veggies, 36% of the British population is overweight. More than quarter (28%) are obese. Needless to say, that can lead to all sorts of health problems including type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol. The latter can also lead to heart disease and even stroke.

4. Dedicated ‘me’ time and being happy

Nearly all the female entrepreneurs analysed set aside time for themselves. It shows that no matter how busy you are, you’re never too busy to look after yourself. Whether it’s setting time to exercise or just having a long bath, it’s crucial to recharge and relax.

You don’t even have to ‘do’ anything. Tidy-up queen Marie Kondo takes time to meditate. As does Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey who both use the time to reflect and give ‘gratitudes’.

Singer and make-up entrepreneur Rihanna also says happiness is key to her success. With an estimated $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion) fortune, who are we to argue.

And when you look at the entrepreneurs Dojo studied, it’s clear that their success lies in taking a passion, skill or talent and nurturing it. Fundamentally, it’s about being happy in what you do and finding an optimum work-life balance that suits you.

Perils to avoid by female entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs don’t get to where they are by slacking off. But there’s a fine line between a strong work ethic and running yourself into the ground.

A lesson in point comes from Arianna Huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post. In 2007 she was thoroughly burnt out and collapsed through sleep deprivation. It was only after this that she changed her routine.

Top takeaway from our female entrepreneurs

Reading the list of habits and traits, most of us would recognise that it really boils down to old-fashioned common sense.

Eating well, looking after yourself and getting a good night’s sleep are all things we know we should be doing, so let’s make sure we do!

