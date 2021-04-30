Why easyJet, BP and Rolls-Royce shares are among Q1’s most traded

Image source: Getty Images

According to new data, easyJet, BP and Rolls-Royce shares have been some of the most popular stocks traded in the UK so far this year.

We take a look at this recent activity to find out what traders have been interested in and why these companies have been market movers and shakers.

What do trading figures show about UK shares such as easyJet?

Data from Saxo Markets reveals that certain shares were heavily bought and sold in the UK during Q1 this year.

The bulk of trading has been in international markets, but this was no surprise. There were some obvious inclusions like GameStop and Tesla in their findings. Although many believe the American stock market is expensive right now, that hasn’t stopped interest from investors.

However, only a handful of UK options were included in the top 20 and can be found on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

What UK stocks are people trading?

Only three companies on the LSE made into Saxo’s top 20 most-traded shares during Q1. Let’s take a look at who made the cut.

1. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc shares

Just missing out on the top 10 and making it to number 11 was Rolls-Royce.

Their shares made up 0.52% of all trades on the platform so far this year. Many know the business as a luxury car-maker. But it is also a big player in building engines for other vehicles like aeroplanes.

The company was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and some investors saw a bargain opportunity. But all the questions marks around transport and travel has given traders mixed views about the shares.

2. easyJet shares

Shares in the UK’s top budget airline have had a turbulent time for obvious reasons.

There has been a lot of uncertainty around travel. Rules and dates have been changing frequently. As a result, investors have been both hopeful and gloomy about easyJet shares at different times over the last few months.

The airline made it to number 14 in the top-traded shares list, accounting for 0.47% of total activity.

3. BP Plc shares

Along with the travel industry, energy companies have also had a tough time over the last year.

There did appear to be a recent transition where investors were moving away from high-growth tech stocks and into more value and cyclical shares such as BP. This change in sentiment has helped BP progress steadily.

After a poor 2020, the company seems to be growing in strength. Recent Q1 profits, partly due to higher oil prices, have investors excited again. BP reached number 16 on the list, making up 0.46% of trades.

Can I buy easyJet shares and others in the UK?

There is still a lot of uncertainty for a lot of companies and industries. If you look hard enough, buying opportunities can always be found somewhere.

Rolls-Royce, BP and easyJet shares are available on most share dealing platforms. If you’re curious about businesses abroad, make sure you have a trading account that provides access to international markets.

As we saw with the GameStop saga, just because certain shares are trading heavily doesn’t always mean they are a great investment. Prices can still swing both ways.

