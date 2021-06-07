Who are the world’s most influential cryptocurrency influencers?

Image source: Getty Images

Influential people affect those around them and can have a big impact on society. You may be familiar with those who have political influence, or even social media influencers. But how about cryptocurrency influencers?

Here’s a rundown of the biggest names around in the world of crypto.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. This tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Who are the biggest cryptocurrency influencers?

New research from Crypto Head has resulted in a list of the top ‘cryptofluencers’ by tallying up the total social media following of each person. Let’s take a look at the most popular voices in cryptocurrency right now.

1. Ben ‘BitBoy Crypto’ Armstrong

Top of the list, the first BitBoy channel was only set up three years ago. Originally focusing on educational YouTube videos about Bitcoin, he’s since expanded to other content and platforms.

Armstrong has a much smaller Twitter following than the rest of the top five cryptocurrency influencers. But he makes up for this with a whopping 2.6 million TikTok followers! It’s a platform that is largely shunned by the rest of the people on this list.

2. Justin Sun

Founder of the TRON platform and cryptocurrency, Sun has a huge Twitter following of around 2.5 million people.

Followers of Sun enjoy his brash and outspoken commentary. This makes him a popular choice for enthusiasts and trolls alike.

3. Vitalik Buterin

As a co-creator of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, it’s no surprise he makes this list.

Even before founding Ethereum, Buterin was enthusiastic about the space. But educating and informing wasn’t enough for him. So he decided to create his own cryptocurrency with the hope of solving some real-world problems.

4. John McAfee

You may have heard McAfee’s name before due to the popularity of his company’s antivirus software.

When it comes to cryptocurrency influencers, there is no one more strange and complex. In recent years, he’s been grabbing a lot of media attention for a number of bizarre outbursts. Some of these have involved heavily influencing cryptocurrency markets by promoting various digital currencies to his million Twitter followers.

5. Anthony ‘Pomp’ Pompliano

A prominent investor, Pompliano hosts a successful podcast and has used his reach to influence and educate others.

He has a solid following across a number of platforms. But sadly, his 20 million podcast downloads don’t equate to fans on places like TikTok.

Compare stocks and shares ISAs If you’re planning to open a stocks and shares ISA, choosing the right platform is important. To help you narrow down the choices, we’ve created a list of some of the top stocks and shares ISAs.

Who are the best cryptocurrency influencers?

It’s important to establish the fact that the loudest voice in the room isn’t always the most accurate or valuable. Just because people have big social media followings does not always make them experts.

There are plenty of celebrities out there who have written best-selling books, but you wouldn’t think of them as expert writers or authors. Simply having a big reach doesn’t make someone a complete authority on a subject.

Ideally, a cryptocurrency expert should:

Be unbiased and not favour certain currencies for their own financial benefit

Have real experience and understanding of the technology

Not give their audience unrealistic or inflated expectations

Show a willingness to be open-minded and look at all the options

Are cryptocurrency influencers biased?

Inevitably, people have their own interests to look out for. Some people on this list have their own cryptocurrencies or are heavily investing in certain cryptos.

It can be a good idea to listen to those who focus on the whole market. This way you won’t just get a narrow view or be blindsided by new information.

So make sure you get your information from a number of sources. A range of views will help you build a full picture of what’s going on.

Are you making these 3 common investing mistakes? These all-too-common investing errors can cause you to miss out on the long-term wealth-building power that shares can hold…. To help you side-step these pitfalls, and move forward on your path to wealth-building, we’ve created a free report, “The 3 Worst Mistakes New Investors Make”. Just enter you best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!