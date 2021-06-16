What’s behind the Bitcoin price boost?

Image source: Getty Images

The price of Bitcoin is on the move again and has seen another quick and sweeping change. This time, the move was upwards, but what’s behind the latest boost? Is it something significant or just more hot air?

Let’s take a look at what’s going on with the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

What’s been going on with the price of Bitcoin?

the number one cryptocurrency has had a tough time of late. The bulls have been losing out to the bears and there has been a lot of negative price movement down to lows of around £23,000.

The drop has been so significant that almost 50% of the value has been wiped from the notoriously volatile asset, bringing down much of the rest of the cryptocurrency market with it.

There were a few factors leading to the recent downfall:

In one of the quickest turnarounds ever, Elon Musk said Tesla would no longer accept crypto payments due to environmental concerns

India has continued mulling proposals to ban the top cryptocurrency

China has once again reiterated that the government does not look favourably upon cryptocurrencies

This all created a lot of downward selling pressure with lots of investors keen to shift their Bitcoin holdings and move to more secure assets.

Why has there been a recent price boost?

There’s recently been some more positive news for Bitcoin. Three big developments have resulted in the price of the asset going up.

El Salvador passed a bill to start accepting Bitcoin as legal tender. It’s a move that has since been criticised by the International Monetary Fund as concerning. Elon Musk got back onto Twitter to reverse his reversal. He said that Tesla might reconsider accepting Bitcoin if there is proof that mining uses at least 50% clean energy. There’s been confirmation that the Bitcoin network will receive an upgrade called ‘Taproot’ in November.

Although helping to propel the price slightly to around £28,000 at the time of writing, it’s still nowhere near the highs of roughly £45,000 in April.

Investors should be aware that this is definitely not a stable asset. It’s a technological development still in its infancy and buying Bitcoin is very risky.

What might happen next with Bitcoin?

As we can see here, the price of Bitcoin can move massively in response to tweets, economic experiments or coding upgrades.

Few people believed that prices would even reach current levels because no one really knows how to properly value Bitcoin.

There is still a lot of confusion around whether the best use of Bitcoin is as a store of value or as a substitute currency. These conflicting purposes need to be thrashed out, and who knows how long that might take.

Investing in cryptocurrency is extremely high risk and complex. The Motley Fool has provided this article for the sole purpose of education and not to help you decide whether or not to invest in cryptocurrency. Should you decide to invest in cryptocurrency or make any other type of investment, you should always obtain appropriate financial advice and only invest what you can afford to lose.

