What the experts are saying about Coinbase shares

Image Source: Getty Images

Coinbase shares have caused quite a splash since their direct listing. If you’ve been keeping an eye on things, you may have noticed some pretty wild price movements.

You’re probably wondering what the people in the know think about these shares and whether or not they’re a good investment. Let’s take a look.

Is Coinbase publicly traded?

The listing of Coinbase shares onto the Nasdaq stock exchange took place on 14 April. They opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional IPO. This decision instilled confidence because it meant the company was not trying to raise money by selling new shares.

Coinbase was also able to puff out its chest in the build-up to the listing. The company did this by releasing its most recent financials, which was an ace up its sleeve. Unlike a lot of big tech companies, Coinbase was actually making money. Quite a lot of money.

However, the figures from this first quarter were due to a big rise in cryptocurrency popularity and prices. Many experts have warned about the danger of extrapolating those earnings into the future.

What do the experts say about Coinbase shares?

Joshua Mahony, senior analyst at IG, had this to say about the shares: “The Coinbase IPO adds a fresh layer of legitimacy for the cryptocurrency sphere, with the valuation of $86 billion meaning that the company is valued above some historic UK-listed names such as BP, Shell and Barclays.

“While investors have been increasingly able to invest in crypto through miners such as Argo Blockchain, Riot Blockchain, and Marathon Digital, the sheer size of this Coinbase listing brings the kind of liquidity and size needed for funds to invest.

“Crypto bulls have long looked towards key targets such as a Bitcoin ETF as a means to bring cryptocurrencies into the mainstream, but the likely correlation between Coinbase and coin pricing will make this a great proxy for investors to gain exposure to the sector without the risks involved in storage.”

Are you making these 3 common investing mistakes? These all-too-common investing errors can cause you to miss out on the long-term wealth-building power that shares can hold…. To help you side-step these pitfalls, and move forward on your path to wealth-building, we’ve created a free report, “The 3 Worst Mistakes New Investors Make”. Just enter you best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here, it's free!

How much are Coinbase shares?

Although investors were chomping at the bit to buy Coinbase stock, the price of the shares has been fairly volatile.

The recommended listing price was $250 per share. On going public, the actual price shot up to well over $400. It then came crashing down a fair bit. It was not as disastrous as the Deliveroo debut, but it wasn’t quite the buying frenzy some expected. Currently, Coinbase shares are trading at just under $300, which is much closer to the original reference price.

Joshua Mahony explains: “The volatility seen in the first day of trading comes as no surprise, with many such lofty tech valuations often bringing significant uncertainty when the company first lists. Casting our minds back to the widely anticipated Facebook IPO in 2012, an initial collapse from $38 to $17 brought plenty of calls that the IPO had been overvalued.

“However, much like other tech names before them, the initial volatility on entering the market does not necessarily signal that Coinbase is a bad investment per se. Undoubtedly, the Coinbase valuation will be intrinsically linked with the direction of crypto prices, which are notoriously volatile.”

Can you buy Coinbase stock?

You can invest in Coinbase quite easily through most share dealing accounts that allow international trades. The listing is on an American exchange, so you will need access to foreign markets in order to buy the shares.

Like any investment, it’s important that you do your own research before buying. Although this listing adds more legitimacy to the crypto market, it is still a financial frontier with a lot of unknowns.

No one really knows how to properly value things like Coinbase. The company’s ability to make money relies heavily on the cryptocurrency market. Make sure you thoroughly consider any potential investment and remember, you might get out less than you put in.

Compare stocks and shares ISAs If you’re planning to open a stocks and shares ISA, choosing the right platform is important. To help you narrow down the choices, we’ve created a list of some of the top stocks and shares ISAs.