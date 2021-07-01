What is the best stocks and shares ISA?

Image source: Getty Images

A stocks and shares ISA provides a tax-efficient way to invest your money. Any investment growth or income earned within a stocks and shares ISA is tax free. However, with hundreds of different ISAs out there, how do you know which one is best for you?

If you’ve ever asked yourself this question, this article is for you.

Which stocks and shares ISA is best for me?

Well, that depends on your needs and circumstances.

Your tax savings will remain constant regardless of the ISA provider you choose. However, there are some key factors to consider when identifying the provider that is best suited to your personal circumstances.

Fees

All stocks and shares ISA providers charge a number of fees. For example, you might have to pay a platform fee to use their service. Other fees you may have to pay include a fund dealing fee and an account closure or transfer fee.

Needless to say, you’ll want to use a provider that offers the most competitive fees or charges for your chosen investment strategy.

Selection of investments

Ideally, you’ll want a stocks and shares ISA provider that gives you access to an extensive range of investments, including individual shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unit trusts, investment trusts and corporate and government bonds.

Research tools

Investing is inherently risky. So, before you part with your cash, it’s in your best interest to do your research.

At the very least, the stocks and shares ISA provider that you choose should have a good selection of research and analysis tools that will allow you to make informed decisions on your investments. This includes tools that allow you to analyse the past and current performance of certain investments.

Customer service

Customer service is an essential component of the investing process and experience. So, spend some time researching the quality of customer service offered by various providers.

How hands-on you want to be

Before you choose a provider, make sure to consider how hands-on you’d like to be with your investments.

There are two kinds of stocks and share ISA platforms:

Do-it-yourself (DIY) platform

Do-it-for-me platform

DIY platforms are more suited to more experienced investors, as well as those with more time on their hands to research, build and keep track of their own portfolio.

Do-it-for-me platforms, also called robo-advisers, are best for newbie investors, those who don’t want the responsibility of making investment decisions and those who prefer to have all of the hard work done for them.

Can I have more than one stocks and shares ISA?

In a word, no.

You can only contribute to one stocks and shares ISA within a given tax year. However, you can open a different type of ISA, such as a cash ISA. You can contribute to more than one ISA within the same tax year. Just make sure you don’t go over your total ISA allowance for the year, which is currently £20,000.

Also, if your current provider is not meeting your needs, you can open a new stocks and shares ISA with a different provider when the new tax year begins and transfer your current ISA account.

Final word

Ultimately, the best stocks and shares ISA is one that you can afford with features that align with your goals, preferences and investing strategy.

To make the process of selecting your ideal ISA easier, we’ve compared some of the top-rated providers of stocks and share ISAs in the UK.

As previously stated, stocks and shares ISAs are also available through robo-adviser products, some of which we have included in our top picks for investing solutions.

Finally, remember that tax rules can change and the value of any benefits will depend on your personal circumstances.

