What is causing Bitcoin’s price to swing?

Staying true to its reputation for big price swings, the volatility of Bitcoin has been picking up again. But what has been causing these movements and should you be concerned?

What is Bitcoin worth?

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has been swinging quite wildly in terms of price. Although, for those familiar with the crypto markets, this may not be surprising.

At the time of writing, the price of one Bitcoin is just under £40,000. But it’s important to bear in mind that this price could change hugely in a matter of minutes.

Keeping track of the current price of Bitcoin is an exhausting task. The number one digital currency is notoriously volatile, so it’s very rarely a steady figure.

Why does the Bitcoin price change so much?

The way Bitcoin works means that no central authority controls it. This is a key part of its appeal to some. But it also means that there are no controls or measures that can be used to protect investors.

With minimal regulation and no real safety net, the price can easily go up or down by alarming amounts.

It’s partly due to these noticeable fluctuations that bodies like the FCA have warned consumers that there is a high risk of loss with investments in this space.

Why have there been recent Bitcoin price swings?

There is always a lot of speculation about why the price of Bitcoin swings so drastically.

Recently, there were announcements in America about proposed changes to capital gains tax. The theory is that upon this announcement, lots of investors sold and dumped Bitcoin in order to prevent a potentially high future tax bill.

In addition to this, Tesla liquidated and sold some of its highly publicised Bitcoin purchase.

However, it didn’t take long for the price to partly recover some of these losses. Elon Musk made a point of stating he’d not sold any of his Bitcoin and that the Tesla sale was only to demonstrate the liquidity of the asset. This may have had a positive impact, but it’s hard to say what exactly caused the rebound.

Is now a good price for investing in Bitcoin?

Investors should always be extremely cautious about any investment that carries a high level of risk.

If you’re even considering buying Bitcoin, it’s important to make sure you have a decent understanding of how Bitcoin works.

Even then, treading cautiously is vital. No one is ever able to definitively say what causes the price to move around so drastically. So who knows what might cause the next movement?

Are there safer ways to invest?

Definitely. Although returns on assets like Bitcoin might appear enticing, it’s crucial to remember that past performance is not an indication of future results.

There are plenty of alternative ways to invest your money that carry a lot less risk. Investing smartly using a share dealing account can give you some great long-term options. With more tried-and-tested investments, you also have the benefit of being able to use a stocks and shares ISA. This can lower your tax responsibility.

Successfully investing in risky assets like cryptocurrency can also mean a higher capital gains tax bill. This is something many investors don’t take into account when hoping for moon-shot Bitcoin price gains.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the specific circumstances of the individual and may be subject to change in the future.

