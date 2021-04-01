What is an innovative finance ISA, or IFISA?

Image source: Getty Images.

Share this page:



An innovative finance ISA, or ‘IFISA’, is just one of the many types of ISA available. But how does it work, and who might benefit from opening one? Here’s everything you should know.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the specific circumstances of the individual and may be subject to change in the future.

Calling all investors… The tax year ends on 5th April – which means there’s still time to invest up to £20,000 tax-free with a stocks and shares ISA. MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top stocks and shares ISAs to help you make an informed choice. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

What is an innovative finance ISA?

An innovative finance ISA allows you to lend money to a variety of borrowers who then repay your loan with interest. In other words, it’s a way to get involved in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. You can also use an IFISA to help crowdfund a business venture.

You give the money directly to borrowers (e.g. property developers, businesses).

The interest on the loan repayments is how you make money on your investment.

You don’t pay any tax on the interest you are paid.

Rather than holding stocks or cash in your ISA, you hold P2P loans.

The interest rate you get depends on how long you’re prepared to leave your money ‘untouched’ for. So, the longer you leave your money alone, the better interest rates you might get.

Remember, though, that it’s not the only type of ISA out there. The other ISA types are:

Cash ISAs

Lifetime ISAs

Stocks and Shares ISAs

Help to Buy ISAs

The best type (or types) of ISA for you will depend on your personal wealth and financial goals.

How does the innovative finance ISA allowance work?

The ISA allowance is how much you’re allowed to save, tax-free, into an ISA in a single tax period.

You can save up to £20,000 in ISAs during the 2020-2021 tax year. You can’t put in more than this, but you can divide your allowance across different ISAs.

So, you can invest up to £20,000 per tax year into your IFISA.

How do I open an IFISA?

It’s pretty easy to open an innovative finance ISA.

Check your eligibility: if you’re over 18 and a UK taxpayer, you could be eligible to open an IFISA.

if you’re over 18 and a UK taxpayer, you could be eligible to open an IFISA. Apply to an IFISA provider: shop around for IFISAs and apply to the one that fits your needs.

shop around for IFISAs and apply to the one that fits your needs. Start investing: if your application is successful, you can start investing right away.

Can I hold an IFISA alongside other ISAs?

Yes, you can. However, some rules apply.

You can only pay into one IFISA per tax year. So, if you hold two IFISAs, you can’t pay into both during a single tax period.

You can hold an IFISA alongside other ISAs, like a cash ISA. However, just remember you can’t exceed your £20,000 allowance.

Are there any risks associated with having an IFISA?

Yes. Remember, it’s a type of investment, and investments always carry some degree of risk. So, if you’re thinking about starting an IFISA, here are some risks to bear in mind.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) protects cash savings of up to £80,000 per provider. In other words, you won’t lose this money if your provider collapses. There’s no such protection available on IFISAs or P2P loans.

There’s always the risk that a debtor will default on their loan repayments.

If you want to withdraw your money, it can be a slow process.

Essentially, there’s a chance you’ll get back less than you invested.

Don’t let these 3 common investing mistakes ruin your chance for early retirement If you’re after financial independence or early retirement, investing in the stock market could help you get there sooner… but only if you avoid these all‑too‑common mistakes. These beginner’s errors can cause you to miss out on the long-term wealth-building power that shares hold. To help you side-step these pitfalls, and move forward on your path to wealth-building, we’ve created a free report, “The 3 Worst Mistakes New Investors Make”. Just enter you best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here, it's free!

Is an innovative finance ISA right for me?

Well, it depends on your financial goals and how risk-averse you are.

For example, if you’re just trying to save money, you might decide a cash ISA would work better. However, if you’re an investor looking to diversify your portfolio, and you can handle a little risk, you might find it’s worth opening an IFISA.

It’s always best to get financial advice before opening an ISA to make sure you choose the right one for your needs.

Takeaway

An IFISA is a great opportunity to lend capital to private borrowers and crowdfund projects. That said, never forget there’s some risk attached to IFISAs, and they’re not right for everyone.

Don’t jump into opening an IFISA without thinking through the pros and cons, and never invest more money than you can afford to lose.

Looking to invest for the future this ISA season? The ISA deadline is approaching so if you’ve not yet made the most of this year’s allowance, time is of the essence. Stocks and shares ISAs allow investors to pay in up to £20,000 each year – completely tax free. There’s still time to take advantage of this year’s allowance… Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.