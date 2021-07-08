What have traders been buying recently?

Image source: Getty Images

Traders have been buying and selling an interesting selection of shares this week. Read on to find out what companies are moving the needle and attracting lots of buyers right now.

What shares are traders buying?

According to the latest market data from Fineco Bank, a certain handful of companies have been generating a lot of buys recently.

Here are the most popular shares for UK traders looking to buy stocks:

Prudential (PRU) Stagecoach Group (SGC) DS Smith (SMDS) Porvair (PRV) Persimmon (PSN)

What other shares are traders buying and selling?

Although the companies above have been bought heavily, some shares are more hotly contested. This means that lots of sellers are pushing in the opposite direction.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest stocks that are interesting traders at the moment.

AFC Energy (AFC)

This fuel cell power company was the most traded company in the UK this week. Only 20% of the volume was people buying the stock. The other 80% was people selling.

This blossoming green transformation company has big goals. It’s released a number of statements so far this year explaining its plans to keep creating innovative technology. Most recently, the company has confirmed the imminent arrival of plans for an electric vehicle (EV) charger. This is news that might have excited investors more in the past, but perhaps some fear the company is trying to jump on the EV bandwagon.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Staying on the EV topic, ChargePoint earned the title of top global mover on the Fineco platform.

The company is continuing to expand its services and just announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz. But this wasn’t enough to instil investors with confidence, and traders were selling these shares just as much as they were buying them.

There’s still reason to be optimistic about the long-term prospects of the company. It’s positioning itself well to make the most of Biden’s green push for clean energy.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Globally, this one of the most debated stocks of the week, with 50% buying shares and the other 50% selling them.

Virgin Galactic hit the headlines when CEO Richard Branson announced his plans to fly on the company’s next space flight, which is scheduled for 11 July.

This came just hours after Jeff Bezos made an announcement that he would also travel into space with his rival company. Perhaps some extra-terrestrial competitiveness is starting to surge amongst the world’s richest people.

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Another top mover in the UK is Lloyds, with 61% of investors buying shares and 39% selling.

This comes after news that the British bank will be shutting the doors on another 44 physical branches this year. Obviously, this isn’t great news for people who like to do their banking in person, but the coronavirus pandemic has helped push more people into doing things digitally.

It looks like investors might be fans of this bold move to cut costs and move with the times.

How can I invest in the shares traders have been buying?

It’s straightforward to invest in some of these companies using a share dealing account. Making use of something like the Fineco Bank stocks and shares ISA will also help protect your investments from tax. That said, tax treatment does depend on your individual circumstances and could change in the future.

As you can see, many people are split on what they think will happen to share prices. So just remember that no one knows for sure what’s going to happen. You may get out less than you put in when it comes to investing.

However, having a long-term outlook and avoiding too much trading can help keep your costs down. This will give you the best chance of success in the long run.

About the author George Sweeney (DipFA) George is a freelance writer focused on educating others in personal finance and investing. He’s also a qualified financial advisor with years of experience working in insurance.