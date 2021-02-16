Trading platform lets ‘women invest first’ with free Bumble stock

Image source: Getty Images

Bumble stock is creating a lot of buzz with the company’s recent initial public offering (IPO). If you’ve not heard of the dating app before, it gives women the power to make the first move. With rising numbers of women showing more interest in investing, trading platform Stake is offering a great deal to kickstart your portfolio.

Here’s everything you need to know about this blockbuster move from an exciting company, along with how you can get some free Bumble stock.

What is Bumble?

Bumble is a dating app with a twist. Launched back in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, the concept was to put women in charge of making first contact with any potential suitors.

The app has been hugely successful, making Wolfe Herd a billionaire. Even more impressive, the company is one of only two dozen US firms to go public with a female founder at the helm.

Wolfe Herd will also be making history as the youngest woman to take a company public in America.

When is the Bumble stock IPO?

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the company’s highly anticipated IPO took place on 10 February.

Recently, Bumble has expanded its business model from just dating into different areas, including networking and finding new friends. Although the coronavirus pandemic has put the brakes on the company’s growth, it is showing a lot of potential and is proving to be an exciting prospect for investors.

Toby Steinberg, head of European growth at Stake, had this to say about Bumble stock: “Bumble was founded to empower women to make the first move in all aspects of their lives and we hope our Bumble campaign will help level the playing field and encourage more women to make the first move on the markets.”

Are women better investors than men?

Traditionally, investing has been a pretty male-dominated space. Things are gradually changing, and many new investors coming into the market are women. However, only about 11% of all online investors in the UK are women.

What’s interesting is that a few studies have actually shown women to be more successful investors than men. Research from Fidelity showed that women outperform men by about 0.4% per year. This may not sound like much, but compounded over a lifetime it could make a huge difference!

A separate study from Warwick Business School showed even better results. Their data suggested that women were outperforming men by an average of 1.8% over a three-year period.

What’s the deal with free Bumble stock?

Stake has stepped up to the plate admirably to offer new female investors a slice of Bumble stock.

With its deal, Stake is giving away $39 worth of Bumble stock if you make your first move in the market and invest during February. This is in addition to Stake’s ongoing promotion of one free stock in either Nike, GoPro or Dropbox.

All you have to do is sign up using the referral code ‘Bumble’ and fund your account within 24 hours.

If you’re just starting your investing journey, make sure you complement your excitement with plenty of research! Check out our complete guide to online share dealing to help with some basics. We also have plenty of other resources available here at MyWalletHero to assist you.

