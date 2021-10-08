These stocks were the most traded in September

Image source: Getty Images

Trading platform Saxo Markets has released a report on the stocks most traded among UK investors in September.

The report reveals that American stocks were very popular with investors last month, with six of the ten most-traded stocks coming from the US. A few UK companies also made the top ten, including BP and EasyJet. Here’s a look at the most actively traded stocks in September.

Which were the most traded stocks in September?

Apple Inc. was the most traded stock by UK investors in September, according to Saxo Markets. The increased trading activity was driven by the introduction of new devices by the company, including the iPhone 13.

Coming in second place was the controversial gaming company GameStop, which earlier in the year saw a massive price surge after retail investors banded together to take on hedge funds that had shorted its stock. Despite GameStop’s equity falling by nearly 20% in September, the firm proved popular among UK investors. That said, this equity drop might have been due to a bearish market and relatively disappointing Q2 results from the company.

In third place is British Petroleum (BP), the first UK stock on this list. Shares in the company climbed more than 14% in a month when fuel supply has become a hot topic and the country is dealing with a fuel crisis caused by a shortage of truck drivers.

Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, was the fourth most popular stock among UK investors despite a negative monthly performance.

Closing off the top five was AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. According to Saxo Markets, the company made an impressive comeback as the world reopened and Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. The company was also in the spotlight after CEO Adam Aron conducted a Twitter poll to determine whether his company should accept Dogecoin as currency.

Here is the full list of the top 10 most traded stocks in September:

Position Stock 1 Apple 2 GameStop Corp 3 BP 4 Alibaba Group Holding 5 AMC Entertainment Holding 6 Tesla 7 EasyJet 8 Rolls-Royce 9 Amazon 10 Microsoft

How do you get started with trading stocks?

Are you interested in investing in any of these companies that were popular among investors in September? History has repeatedly shown that over the long term, investing in stocks has the potential to grow your money faster than leaving it in a savings account in a bank.

These days, it is relatively easy to start investing. One of the cheapest ways to get started is through an online share-dealing platform. MyWalletHero has reviewed and ranked some of the top share dealing platforms in the UK to help you find a good fit for your needs.

If you want to protect your returns for the taxman, you can also invest in the stock market through a stocks and shares ISA. This is essentially a tax wrapper that shields your investment profits from capital gains tax and dividend tax, meaning that you get to keep more of your returns.

Just keep in mind that stocks can be volatile. Your investments can fluctuate in value, particularly in the short term, and you may end up with less than you originally invested. So, before you put your money into any investment, thoroughly research and analyse it to see if it has good long-term potential.

