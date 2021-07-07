Is robo-investing good?

Robo-investing has grown in popularity over the past few years. In 2020, it was estimated that robo-funds were used to manage a hefty $460 billion, and this figure is almost certain to grow in the future.

But is robo-investing a good thing to do? Or is it better to stick with traditional investing methods? Let’s take a closer look.

What do robo-investors do?

Robo-investors automatically invest your money, for a fee. They work by allocating you a personal portfolio, likely composed of a mix of shares and bonds, based on your attitude to risk.

Your risk attitude is determined by the answers you give to questions posed when you first sign up for an account.

Robo-investors are straightforward to use and are available from a number of providers, including Nutmeg, Wealthify and Moneyfarm. See our investing solutions page for more options.

How does robo-investing differ from other investing methods?

Before the introduction of robo-advisors a decade ago, if you wanted to invest, you had to bury your head in company reports to choose stocks and shares yourself. Otherwise, you had to go to a financial professional who could manage a fund for you.

A robo-investor simplifies both of these options in that you don’t have to choose stocks yourself and you also don’t need to meet with a human advisor. Not sure whether a robo-advisor can meet your specific needs? See our article on whether robo-advisors can replace financial advisors.

However, it is worth knowing that some traditional investing giants, such as Hargreaves Lansdown, now give the option of investing into ready-made portfolios via their own platforms. These services are often low-cost and cheaper to use, so don’t automatically assume that a robo-advisor is the best way to automatically invest.

Is it good to use a robo-investor?

While robo-investing may not be the absolute cheapest way to invest, it has a number of plus points.

1. Fees are transparent

Perhaps the most obvious draw of robo-investing is the fact that the fees are clear. Usually, you’ll pay a percentage of what you invest and that’s it.