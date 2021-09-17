Hurry! While stocks last… A share-dealing offer I couldn’t refuse

Image source: Getty Images.

When I logged into my share-dealing account this morning, I noticed an offer I couldn’t refuse. No commission on international stocks. For someone who likes to diversify their investing portfolio as much as they love a bargain, this opportunity felt ready-made for me!

Halifax have extended their offer into September, after removing online share-dealing commission fees in August. Normally these cost £9.50 per trade, but until the end of this month they’re not applicable when buying or selling international stocks! Though it’s worth noting that FX (foreign exchange) charges do still apply, at 1.25%.

As you might imagine, I follow Foolish (capital F!) investing philosophies, looking for shareholder-focused management and high-quality companies, ideally operating in a niche in their sectors. My holding period? Well, forever ideally!

I currently own shares in 47 different companies, and 19 of those trade on international markets. Exposing my investing portfolio to different markets is one way I aim to diversify, as well as buying stocks in a variety of sectors.

But, and no humblebrag intended, I’m a busy man. As much as I wish I had the time to pore over company reports (and the intelligence to decipher them with ease!), I use The Motley Fool UK’s Share Advisor stock-picking newsletter service to point me in the direction of recommendations, both on this side of the pond and in the US markets.

My only grievance is that I hadn’t spotted the offer sooner… But I’m an optimist by nature, so I’m focusing on the opportunity in front of me rather than the missed one: time to open my wallet, wave away the moths, and see what American stocks Share Advisor has recommended recently!

And while I’m there, let’s face it, I’ll probably scout out a few homegrown UK companies and take advantage of Halifax’s monthly Countdown Commission offer, like I usually do.

Here’s to the half-century of stocks in my S&S ISA by the end of the month!

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Sam Robson Editor in Chief of TMF UK. Sam has adopted the Foolish investing mindset, and practices what he preaches within personal finance.