Here’s what investors have been buying and selling recently

Do you want to know the investments that have been popular in the markets lately? Well, look no further. Here’s a complete breakdown of the top choices and an insight into what investors have been buying and selling.

What have investors been buying recently?

According to the latest trading data from FinecoBank, these are the top three investments that people are throwing their money behind right now:

1. abrdn Plc (ABDN)

One of the most bought investments of late was abrdn, previously known as Standard Life Aberdeen.

It’s a global investment company based in the UK. The business is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and you can find its shares within the FTSE 100.

The company’s share price has been on a steady decline lately, so it seems investors could be spotting a bargain. Increased buying interest may suggest people are not only buying the dip but gobbling it up!

2. AO World Plc (AO)

This is another London-listed business, and 100% of investors were buying these shares.

AO is an online retailer for electrical products, selling appliances within the UK and Europe. This includes everything from fridges and freezers to laptops and televisions.

It appears the company had a short-circuit recently, and its share price plummeted. But it seems like investors are following Warren Buffett’s advice and being greedy when others are fearful.

3. ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Based in the US and listed on the NASDAQ, this company works on chips (not the potato kind) and semiconductors.

If you’ve seen the news, you’ll know that there are severe shortages in this area right now. It’s partly what’s delaying the production of new cars and driving up the prices of used cars.

Although the company’s share price has dropped from recent highs, keen investors are spotting this as an opportunity to hop on for a ride back up.

What have investors been selling recently?

For other shares on the Fineco platform, opinions have been more divisive. Here are three companies that have been attracting a large number of sellers.

1. BAE Systems Plc (BA)

Positive financial results coming out of this aerospace and defence firm were not enough to instil unwavering confidence.

As a result, 45% of investors decided to use their parachutes and jump out of these shares. Analysts believe that wider global issues present a lot of opportunity for BAE to keep making money, but some investors see a flight risk.

2. Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

This was one of the top movers in the US, and 49% of traders were selling these shares.

The oil and gas company lost half its value after being knocked down a peg by an investment management firm. However, the WallStreetBets army on Reddit created waves of interest in the business which led to expected volatility.

3. Greggs Plc (GRG)

Who doesn’t love a sausage roll? Well, apparently 50% of investors made the decision to sell their shares in the beloved British bakery chain.

The company’s business is booming and steak bakes are flying off the shelves, leading to ever-increasing profits. So, perhaps this was the case of some investors following the adage of ‘selling the news’ after positive forecasts.

Where can you buy and sell shares?

You might have your own ideas about what’s looking good and bad in the stock market right now. If you want to buy or sell shares, it’s important to have a share dealing account that gives you access to different markets.

The listings for some of the companies above are in various places, so it’s best to have an account with a diverse choice of investments. It’s also worth keeping in mind that if you use a stocks and shares ISA, you won’t have to pay any tax if you decide to sell some of your investments.

Just remember that all investing carries risk and you may get out less than you put in. However, having a long-term investing strategy and a proper plan will help you head in the right direction.

