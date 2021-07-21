Fineco traders have been selling Apple stock

Image source: Getty Images

Apple stock has been a superb buy over the years. Even with all of the company’s past success, it’s still going from strength to strength and had an incredible last year.

However, not everyone seems confident that the company’s run will continue, and traders on the Fineco platform have been selling Apple shares. Here’s what’s going on with Apple shares along with the other companies traders are buying and selling right now.

What’s going on with Apple (AAPL) stock?

Weekly trading data from FinecoBank shows that only 24% of global traders were buying these shares. This means that the other 76% of trading volume was people selling Apple stock.

Things have actually been looking positive for the business. Recent reports suggest that Apple is looking to boost iPhone production throughout the rest of this year. This may help to increase the company’s sales.

This news comes alongside a continuation of strong earnings, which helped boost Apple’s share price to an all-time high, pushing the valuation of the company close to $2.5 trillion.

So why are traders selling Apple stock?

With plenty of good news, you are probably wondering why people are selling Apple shares. Some potential reasons for this sell-off include:

Following recent share price increases, some investors believe there will not be any further price rises in the short term

Global markets have turned slightly pessimistic with worries that the coronavirus pandemic may still have some sting left in its tail

Although Apple’s sales have been strong and the company wants to ramp up production, supply issues for components could slow its ambitious roll

Expectations are very high for a company with such strong performance figures, making it difficult for it to really make a splash and wow investors

All that being said, Apple appears to be a victim of its own success. The business is in strong shape with good long-term prospects. So although some doubt they can keep smashing expectations, they’re not necessarily doing anything wrong right now.

Other than Apple stock, what are traders buying and selling?

Here are the other businesses being bought and sold heavily on the Fineco platform right now.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)

It’s been a tough time for cruise companies across the world. They were one of the hardest-hit areas within a struggling travel sector.

These shares were the most popular for traders globally this week. The stock was bought by 52% of investors and sold by the other 48%. This comes after news of ongoing battles between the company and regulators around the vaccination of staff and passengers.

Many believe this industry will come back strong, but there is a divide on when this full recovery might happen.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

This was the top mover in the United States this week. Trading volume was split with 51% buying and 49% selling.

Cassava Sciences is an American company that’s had an incredible year in terms of its share price. Despite this, the price of the stock fell by 11.4% last Friday, which some investors saw as a great buying opportunity to purchase the stock at a discount.

Halfords Group (HFD)

Lots of people have turned to cycling in the past year. This has been good business for companies like Halfords.

However, global supply shortages and ongoing Covid-19 issues in Japan and Taiwan have made it difficult for the retailer to meet customer demand. So although the company’s goods are highly popular, 65% of traders are selling Halfords shares and only 35% are buying them.

Where can I buy and sell stock like Apple?

Using one of our top-rated share dealing accounts, you can invest in businesses you believe will succeed in the long run. It’s worth considering taking a long-term approach and avoiding too much trading because this can increase your investing costs and tax liabilities.

Setting up a tax-efficient account like the FinecoBank stocks and shares ISA is one good way to potentially reduce your tax responsibility.

Just remember that all investing carries risk and you may get out less than what you put in. So always be sure to have a plan and research any investments thoroughly before diving in.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in the future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

About the author George Sweeney (DipFA) George is a freelance writer focused on educating others in personal finance and investing. He’s also a qualified financial advisor with years of experience working in insurance.