Can I buy shares in Robinhood?

Robinhood, the popular US stocks and shares trading app recognised for its role in democratising the investing landscape through its zero commission policy, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO). It’s safe to say that it’s one of the most hotly anticipated IPOs in the US this year.

Robinhood shares are not yet available in the UK. However, we thought it would be helpful to share what we know about Robinhood’s IPO so far and whether you’ll be able to buy shares in the company.

What is Robinhood?

Robinhood (not to be confused with Robin Hood, the legendary outlaw in English forklore) is a trading and investing app and website that particularly targets novice investors wanting to dip their toes into stock investing.

Founded in 2013, Robinhood is famous for being the first trading platform to introduce a zero commission policy for stock trading, pushing other big firms to follow suit.

The platform is popular among investors due to its sleek, user-friendly design. Moreover, the app has no minimum account balance requirement.

Robinhood also allows users to trade fractional shares and cryptocurrencies.

The firm soared in popularity during the pandemic as investing mania gripped the public. In 2020, it turned a profit of $7.45 million (£5.36 million) with a revenue of $959 million (£691 million).

Early 2021 saw the platform increase its number of users from 13 million to 18 million in the first quarter. The company also earned $522 million (£447 million) in revenue in the first quarter of 2021, a 309% increase from the amount earned in the same quarter in 2020.

What do we know about Robinhood’s IPO?

It looks like Robinhood plans to launch its IPO sometime in July 2021. The company will list its shares on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol ‘HOOD’.

According to news reports, Robinhood plans to raise $100 million (£72 million) from the IPO. This would value the company at $40 billion (£29 billion).

However, at the time of writing, the company has not disclosed the price at which the shares will be listed.

Can I buy shares in the Robinhood IPO?

Most IPO stocks are typically only accessible to a select few high-net-worth and large institutional investors.

Robinhood, however, plans to do things differently. The company wants to involve retail investors from the get-go.

Through the IPO Access programme, eligible US retail investors on the platform will be able to buy Robinhood shares at the set IPO price before they start officially trading on the secondary market. The company is setting aside as much as 35% of its Class A shares for retail investors on its platform.

Here in the UK, if you wish to buy Robinhood shares, you will have to wait until they are listed on the secondary market after the IPO.

When shares are available, you will then be able to buy them using a share dealing account that has access to the Nasdaq. If you don’t have such an account already, check out our top picks for top-rated share dealing accounts in the UK.

Should you buy Robinhood shares?

This is largely a personal decision.

It’s worth noting that recently, Robinhood has been embroiled in a slew of scandals. The company came under fire during January’s GameStop saga after it restricted trading and prevented individual investors from buying the video game company’s stock, causing its value to plummet after it had soared 1,700% in a matter of days.

In the aftermath of the saga, Robinhood reported a net loss of $1.4 billion (£1.01 billion) for the quarter.

A few days before the IPO filing, Robinhood was hit with a $70 million (£50.8 million) fine by US financial regulators for ‘systematic supervisory failures’ that apparently harmed thousands of consumers.

Despite these recent troubles, Robinhood’s popularity continues to increase. This could indicate that investors still have confidence in the company’s future prospects.

If you are thinking of buying Robinhood shares, make sure you do your research. It might also be a good idea to seek professional advice if you need it.

If you’re new to the world of investing, check out our helpful guide on how to get started.

