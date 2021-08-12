AMC announce they will start accepting Bitcoin payments

Image source: DCM

In an unexpected announcement, one of the largest cinema businesses in the world have stated they will begin accepting Bitcoin payments by the end of this year.

Here’s why AMC Theatres might have made this decision to fully embrace the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

What do we know about AMC?

AMC Theatres is a massive cinema chain based in the US. The overarching group AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) actually own the Odeon Cinemas Group, who you may be more familiar with.

The combination of all the cinema businesses they own in America and Europe makes them the largest movie theatre chain in the world. You could say they are the number one blockbuster company when it comes to movies!

They’ve already had a very bizarre year. After getting caught up in a short squeeze, AMC went on to become one of the most prominent meme stocks. It now looks like the company are beginning to embrace their internet driven infamy.

What was the Bitcoin announcement made by AMC?

Adam Aaron, the CEO of AMC, made a public announcement telling journalists that the company would begin accepting payment in Bitcoin by the end of this year.

It will take them a few months to get the necessary technology in place, so they won’t be able to accept payments immediately.

There’s no confirmation yet as to whether you’ll also be able to pay using Bitcoin at Odeon cinemas. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Why are AMC going to accept Bitcoin?

It’s hard to know what was the motivation behind this decision. It may be the case that AMC is embracing their internet popularity, and making moves that they think investors will appreciate.

After all, the increased investing in AMC has allowed them to pay off huge amounts of debt. Which has basically saved them from bankruptcy. So although some people were buying shares as a joke, the company are probably extremely grateful.

Making this announcement might be AMC’s way of expressing their gratitude to the many retail and meme investors that also happen to be big supporters of cryptocurrency.

These days, many films are bypassing cinemas and heading straight to streaming services. So movie theatres like AMC and Odeon need all the help they can get.

Will Bitcoin payments for cinema tickets work?

One of the major flaws with Bitcoin is that it doesn’t really work as a currency because the price is so volatile.

The fact that another major business recognises it as a legitimate form of payment is good for its reputation but not very practical. Bitcoin’s price can swing by 50% or more in a matter of days.

So buying a cinema ticket with this digital currency is a curious but impractical novelty. It will be interesting to see how many people do actually end up paying for their tickets with cryptocurrency. But I have a feeling it will be a very small minority.

