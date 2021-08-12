$600 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen by hackers

Image source: Getty Images.

The cryptocurrency world is still a risky and dangerous place to navigate, even for those who really know what they’re doing.

Recently, one of the biggest crypto heists ever took place and a hacker walked away with around $600 million (£430 million) worth of stolen digital currency. Let’s take a look at what happened and see what lessons can be learned.

How did hackers steal the cryptocurrency?

Although the technology behind most cryptocurrencies is secure, there are still weak points that can be exploited by hackers.

There is a lot of tech surrounding the crypto space that’s growing on a daily basis. Although companies do their best to keep everything secure, even the smallest mistake can provide an opportunity for hackers.

It seems that’s exactly what happened here. The hacker in question spent a night scouring the software before finding a weak link and then made their move.

Where was the cryptocurrency stolen from?

The massive haul of crypto was taken from the decentralised finance (DeFi) platform Poly Network.

Poly Network operates by linking together different types of blockchains and allowing people to more easily trade and interchange various types of cryptocurrencies.

Allowing users to move coins between separate blockchains is hopefully going to make cryptos more interconnected. But it’s far from a perfect system right now.

Are you making these 3 common investing mistakes? These all-too-common investing errors could lead to missing out on the long-term wealth-building power that shares can hold…. To help you better understand these pitfalls, how you could avoid them and move forward on a path to wealth-building, we’ve created a free report, “The 3 Worst Mistakes New Investors Make”. Just enter your best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

What type of digital currency was taken?

Some of the types of cryptocurrency stolen during the hack included:

Ethereum (ETH) – $267 million

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) – $252 million

USDC – $85 million

This obviously adds up to a huge amount of money. It is worth pointing out that it wasn’t the cryptocurrencies themselves that were vulnerable to attack. Nevertheless, this is a great example of why investing in crypto can be such a minefield.

Will anyone get their crypto back?

Interestingly, the hacker in question has already come forward and made themselves known. They have claimed that the heist wasn’t about the money but rather to make an example of Poly Network for having lacklustre defences.

The returning of hundreds of millions has already begun but it will be interesting to see if this hacker does in fact return the whole lot. They’re not under any forced obligation and they haven’t been caught out.

But it does seem as though they like the attention. The hacker wrote a long Q&A explaining how and why they did what they did and embedded this information into the Ethereum blockchain. All very bizarre, but then again, that’s cryptocurrency for you!

Investing in Cryptocurrency is extremely high risk and complex. The Motley Fool has provided this article for the sole purpose of education and not to help you decide whether or not to invest in Cryptocurrency. Should you decide to invest in Cryptocurrency or in any other investment, you should always obtain appropriate financial advice and only invest what you can afford to lose.

Compare sharedealing accounts Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, choosing a sharedealing account is an important decision. To help you narrow down the choices, we’ve created a list of some of our top-rated sharedealing accounts.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author George Sweeney (DipFA) George is a freelance writer focused on educating others in personal finance and investing. He’s also a qualified financial advisor with years of experience working in insurance.