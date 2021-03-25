12.5% drop in average age of new UK traders in 2021

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



For a long time, there has been concern that the younger generation has not shown enough interest in investing. Now it seems the winds of change are blowing as the average age of traders in the UK has dropped significantly. Let’s see what this injection of youth could mean for investors and the market.

Calling all investors… The tax year ends on 5th April – which means there’s still time to invest up to £20,000 tax-free with a stocks and shares ISA. MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top stocks and shares ISAs to help you make an informed choice. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

What is the average age of UK traders?

New research from online trading platform Saxo Markets reveals that the average age of new traders in the UK has dropped by 12.5%.

The average age of UK traders in 2020 was:

Men: 40

Women: 42

In 2021, the new average age, according to Saxo is:

Men: 35

Women: 38

This is a great sign that more millennials and people lower down the age spectrum are choosing to start investing.

Why is the average age of traders dropping?

There seems to be a combination of reasons that are leading people into the market at a younger age.

Peter Garnry, Saxo Group’s head of equity explains: “The last couple of years’ bull market, improving labour market dynamics, a larger focus than ever by media on technology stocks and the rise of crypto have attracted many young people and women into equity investing.

“Many arrived during the rebound phase last year when many people were forced into lockdowns, and this not only has shifted the profiles of traders, but also the approach to trading.

“This change in approach, or investor psychology, will be interesting to follow as there is a new generation of traders and investors who will learn how to engage in a full spectrum of bull and bear markets.”

Why are people investing and not leaving money in the bank?

Many young people have only ever known extremely low interest rates at the bank. It doesn’t look like these rates will be budging much any time soon. So it’s understandable that they are looking elsewhere to get a better return on their savings.

Holding cash carries its own risks and I think more people are looking at alternatives to make their money work. Younger people who have kept their jobs and income are also more likely to have built up savings that perhaps they would have otherwise spent in the past year.

With very limited access to pubs, gigs, holidays and dinners out, there’s a lot of unused money on the table!

Don’t let these 3 common investing mistakes ruin your chance for early retirement If you’re after financial independence or early retirement, investing in the stock market could help you get there sooner… but only if you avoid these all‑too‑common mistakes. These beginner’s errors can cause you to miss out on the long-term wealth-building power that shares hold. To help you side-step these pitfalls, and move forward on your path to wealth-building, we’ve created a free report, “The 3 Worst Mistakes New Investors Make”. Just enter you best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here, it's free!

Is it a good thing that the age of traders is going down?

Overall, I think it’s great that the age of traders in the market is dropping. However, this positivity comes with some caveats.

The boost in the popularity of investing has led to some slightly worrying signs. There’s been ‘stonk tips‘ galore and an explosion of investing ‘advice’ coming from social media and places like TikTok. This carries a lot of potential danger not just for the investors themselves, but the whole market.

This year we’ve also seen the explosion of retail investors taking on hedge funds in the epic GameStop battle. It was a contest that provided lots of entertainment and intrigue for people around the world. But it also showed some worrying truths about new investors being reckless.

Investing isn’t just for the older generation, and it’s fantastic that lots of younger people are beginning to invest. But it’s also important that investors properly understand the risks.

Young investors could lose money, and this might be okay right now because they’ve saved unexpectedly. When things get back to normal, that extra cash might be needed elsewhere.

Where should young people be investing?

Everyone will have their own investing strategy and preferences. Doing things like day trading can be fun and exciting but a long-term traditional approach can be more rewarding.

Once you understand some basics and have a good foundation, you’ll be in a better place than most to make the most of your investments.

Taking ownership of your money and financial future is such an excellent opportunity. But keep your expectations in check and be prepared to invest some time. Don’t let your investing career be a flash in the pan.

Using a share dealing account and a stocks and shares ISA to invest smartly can be a brilliant way to build up your portfolio steadily as you enjoy life.

Looking to invest for the future this ISA season? The ISA deadline is approaching so if you’ve not yet made the most of this year’s allowance, time is of the essence. Stocks and shares ISAs allow investors to pay in up to £20,000 each year – completely tax free. There’s still time to take advantage of this year’s allowance… Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.