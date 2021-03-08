10 top female investing blogs

Image source: Getty Images

It may seem to some that the world of investment is weighted towards one gender. But a new wave of female investors are making their mark and passing on their wisdom. Invezz.com recently compiled a list of 50 female investing blogs, and we’ve selected our top 10.

This blog stands out for its easy-to-understand financial advice. Articles are curated around the unique financial challenges that women face. While this investing blog isn’t tailored to a UK audience, it does cover hot topics in the investment world and breaks them down into easily digestible advice.

Julie Cheung, the brains behind Finance Girl, covers an array of personal finance topics. Julie breaks things down for newbie investors. She has a handy guide for starting your investing journey on a budget. And if that isn’t enough, she has a Forex Trading Plan which breaks down the best way to trade in this area.

Emilie Bellet used her previous financial experience to create Vestpod, which now includes a blog aimed at helping women get to grips with money. Her blog posts are often accompanied by podcasts featuring experts in their fields. Here you can educate yourself on anything from investing to save the plant to sorting out your pension.

If you want relatable, no-nonsense investment advice, then Workable Wealth is the investing blog to check out. Its posts break down the basics of investing and dispense with the confusing jargon.

Based in the US, Tela Holcomb used losing her job as the impetus to get serious about investing. A self-taught trader, she managed to double her retirement account within eight months. Her blog covers quick-fire topics and dives into explaining what to look for when it comes to stocks.

Evolution Financial Planning’s blog is a complementary resource to its all-female financial planning team. Posts cover milestones events in a woman’s life. They also look into topical issues that could impact a woman’s finances.

If Instagram is more your thing, then Go Fund Yourself breaks down financial advice into handy little snippets that sit perfectly in your feed. Founder Alice Tapper has also spearheaded change in the financial world by campaigning for ‘buy now, pay later’ credit to become regulated.

Maria Nedeva founded The Money Principle to help people understand how to build their long-term wealth. The investing blog breaks down some of the basics of personal finance, while also covering key subjects like how to select the stocks and shares ISA that’s best suited to your needs.

Money Nuggets is a site all about helping women to save more and secure their financial futures. The investing blog section of the site focuses on beginner investors. Posts look to break down the language surrounding investing and provide easy guides for getting started.

Named best finance blog by the Money Blogger Awards and the UK Blog Awards, Eileen Adamson’s Your Money Sorted site dishes out a wealth of personal finance advice. While it’s mainly aimed at those in the teaching profession, a lot of the topics are relevant to women across the board.

