Nectar points can now be converted into Avios: here’s what you need to know

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



Beginning 25th January, the partnership between Nectar and Avios launched. This lets ‘purple cardholders’ to swap loyalty points in return for air miles – and vice versa, of course!

You’ll need accounts with both British Airways’ Executive Club and Nectar, linking the two before beginning to rack up the points.

What is 250 Avios points worth?

Shoppers can exchange 400 Nectar points for 250 Avios. But Avios are more than just air miles these days. They can be spent on car rentals, hotel bookings, tours and experiences, even alcohol! Personally, I’ve tended to use them for upgrades and reward flights in the past. Find out about all ways to redeem Avios on the British Airways website.

Convert Avios to Nectar

Of course, future travel might not be on everyone’s minds right now. And the impact of Covid-19 on households might mean that reward points are better redeemed against a supermarket shop.

Accountholders can select a weekly auto-conversion option (up to a maximum of 40,000 Nectar points and 25,000 Avios, in a three-month period) or choose to convert points manually, in multiples of 250 Avios and 400 Nectar points, up to a maximum of 80,000 Nectar points and 50,000 Avios each month.

How much are Nectar points worth?

For every pound you spend, you can get one Nectar point. Each point is worth half a penny. So, 500 Nectar points can be redeemed for £2.50 off your shopping in Sainsbury’s (1,000 for £5, and so on).

However, the supermarket is but one of over 300 brands that are partnered with Nectar! Notable others include eBay, Argos, Esso, Vue, Caffè Nero… and yes, of course, British Airways. And now that Nectar points can be converted into Avios, I suspect there might be a number of Brits who might switch supermarket allegiances from Tesco to Sainsbury’s…

Finally, it’s worth noting that the American Express Nectar Credit Card offers cardholders 1.25 Avios per £1, without being limited to accumulating points from Nectar partners. But if shopping in, say, Sainsbury’s and paying with a Amex Nectar card, then accountholders will be getting 2.25 points for every pound spent! Read our review of the American Express Nectar credit card to learn more about the card’s offerings.

Looking for a new credit card? Great credit card offers are out there — you just need to know where to look! If you’re after the top offers on the market, a great place to start is our list of the top credit cards. Click here to see MyWalletHero's top credit card picks for 2021.