What is a semi-detached house and how much is it worth?

Image source: Getty Images

Mortgage lenders and estate agents know that semi-detached homes are always in demand. Around a third of the UK’s population lives in this kind of property. So what exactly is a semi-detached house?

Here’s an overview to help you decide whether a semi-detached property is right for you.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. This tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

What does semi-detached mean?

A semi-detached house one of a pair of joined properties. A semi-detached home has one wall in common with another property, but no other building is attached on the other side. If you look at a street of semi-detached houses, you will see that each house is a mirror image of its partner.

Semi-detached dwellings became popular and widespread during the 19th century. The design originated in the 17th century when landowners built houses on their estates. They wanted them to appear large and detached when they were, in reality, two in one. In fact, some architects designed semi-detached houses with the front doors hidden at the side of each property to create this illusion.

Semi-detached houses are usually located in suburban areas, in streets with rows of the same pairs. Each one typically comes with a driveway for parking, a garage and a front garden.

What is a semi-detached house worth?

According to the UK House Price Index, the average cost of a semi-detached property in the UK is a little under £240,000. For comparison, a detached house is likely to cost an average of £383,000, and a terraced property just over £200,000.

So, you could pay up to £40,000 more than you would to live in a terraced house, but save almost £200,000 on the price of a detached property.

How much you have saved for a deposit can make a big difference to the type of home you can eventually afford.

Is a semi-detached house better than a terraced house?

In a terraced house, your neighbouring properties are attached to yours on both sides, rather than just one. Some people may find this claustrophobic. Older terraced homes may have cramped or awkward layouts.

The design of semi-detached properties allows for land, garden, and access at one side. While there may be a garden at the back of a terraced house, you can’t walk around the outside of your property.

Terraced houses often face directly onto the street, or only have a small front garden. A semi-detached property typically comes with a relatively substantial front garden.

What is the difference between a semi-detached house and a detached house?

A detached house, the most expensive type of property, stands alone as a separate building. However big or small, it is not attached to any other properties. Usually surrounded by plenty of gardens, a detached home can offer more options for parking, garages, and other outbuildings.

Owners of detached houses are free from the possible annoyances of neighbours through a party wall. Detached houses are the dream home for people who want to be private.

Should I buy a semi-detached home?

There are plenty of advantages to buying a semi-detached home:

Semi-detached houses are classic family homes, with many of the best features of a detached property.

There is scope to extend a semi-detached home and add value and space.

Semi-detached homes are widely available and easy to sell.

There is a huge range of sizes and types, from small cottages to compact new builds and impressive Edwardian villas.

The value of semi-detached homes is generally more stable than in other kinds of property. However, it makes sense to do plenty of research on the area you intend to buy in before securing your mortgage.

Are you making these 3 common investing mistakes? These all-too-common investing errors can cause you to miss out on the long-term wealth-building power that shares can hold…. To help you side-step these pitfalls, and move forward on your path to wealth-building, we’ve created a free report, “The 3 Worst Mistakes New Investors Make”. Just enter you best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here, it's free!