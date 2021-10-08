Revealed! These are the streets in the UK with the most expensive house prices

If you’ve ever wanted to know which streets in the UK are the most expensive, you are in luck. New research by property website Zoopla reveals the streets in the UK with the highest average house prices.

Not surprisingly, London dominates the list, with the top ten most expensive streets in the UK all located in the capital. Here’s a quick rundown of the data.

How many million-pound streets are there in the UK?

According to Zoopla, there are now 11,673 streets in the UK where the average home is worth £1 million or more. This is an increase of 1,782 over the 9,891 recorded in September 2020.

South East England, according to Zoopla, accounts for about half of the increase. The number of million-pound streets in this region has risen by 942 over the past year, compared with 262 in London.

That said, London is home to the highest number of million-pound streets. There is a total of 4,544 streets in the capital where the average value of a home is £1 million or more. Coming in second and third places are South East England and East England, with 4,366 and 1,464 respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Wales has nine million-pound streets.

Which streets in the UK have the highest house prices?

For the thirteenth year in a row, Kensington Palace Gardens tops the list of the most expensive streets in the UK. The average price of a house on this particular street is £29.9 million.

Following Kensington Palace Gardens is Courtney Avenue in Highgate, where the average property is priced at £19.4 million. In third place is Grosvenor Crescent in Belgravia, where the average asking price for a house is £17.2 million.

Here is the full list of the 10 most expensive streets in the UK.

Rank Street Average house price 1 Kensington Palace Gardens £29.9m 2 Courtenay Avenue £19.4m 3 Grosvenor Crescent £17.2m 4 Ilchester Place £15.2m 5 The Boltons £14.2m 6 Manresa Road £11.2m 7 Frognal Way £11.1m 8 Compton Avenue £10.2m 9 Cottesmore Gardens £10m 10 Carlyle Square £9.8m

How can you find a house in your price range?

Needless to say, not everyone can afford to live on million-pound streets. That’s fine. Property websites like Zoopla have advanced search tools that you can use to check out properties for sale in your price range in the area you want.

There are other online tools that can help you find the best locations to buy based on your budget. The Lifetise Homefinder is one such tool. This tool will not only tell you where you can afford to buy but also how big a mortgage you can get, the potential repayment amounts and how much you will need to save each month for a deposit.

Is now a good time to buy a house?

As the report from Zoopla shows, the number of million-pound streets in the UK has increased. This is a reflection of the current state of the property market generally. House prices in the UK have risen at an unprecedented rate over the past year, reaching previously unimagined levels.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, you might be wondering whether now is a good time to buy or whether you are better off waiting until market conditions are more favourable. However, many experts say that there is never really a perfect to buy a house. The best time to buy is when it makes sense for you from a personal and financial standpoint.

If you find a home that you like, that’s within your budget and is located in a desirable neighbourhood, it could be the right time to take the plunge. If you wait for the ideal moment, you may wind up waiting indefinitely.

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.